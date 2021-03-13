UrduPoint.com
Dual US, Mexico National Pleads Guilty For Dealing With Drug Traffickers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, a dual US-Mexican citizen, has pleaded guilty for dealing with Mexican companies designated by the US government as narcotics traffickers, the Department of Justice said in a release on Friday.

"A dual US-Mexican citizen pleaded guilty today to willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as Specially Designated Narcotics Traffickers by the US Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)," the release said.

The Justice Department said Oseguera Gonzalez engaged in property transactions with six Mexican businesses previously designated by OFAC as narcotics traffickers for providing support to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

The CJNG is a Mexican drug trafficking organization headed by with Oseguera Gonzalez's father, who was  sanctioned by OFAC in April 2015.

According to the release, the defendant is scheduled for sentencing on June 11 and faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

