Duanwu Festival box office dips, industry pins hopes on summer

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Hopes are pinned on upcoming releases, including highly anticipated titles, to bolster the Chinese mainland summer box office after the Duanwu Festival holiday ended Monday with weak gains.

Teen comedy "Be My Friend" topped the Chinese mainland box office over the three-day Duanwu Festival holiday, grossing around 72 million Yuan (10.12 million U.S. Dollars), or 18.

8 percent of the total, according to box office tracker Maoyan on Tuesday.

The holiday's total box office revenue stood at 383 million yuan which is the third lowest for this period in the past decade, only surpassing the 2022 and 2020 figures.

In a research note to Xinhua, Zhang Tong, a senior analyst at the Maoyan Research Institute, attributed the disappointing figures to a lack of commercial blockbusters like last year's crime thriller "Lost in the stars."

Duanwu Festival is also known as Dragon Boat Festival.