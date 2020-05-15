UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Airports Says Passenger Flow Fell By Nearly 20% In First Quarter Amid COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

Dubai Airports Says Passenger Flow Fell by Nearly 20% in First Quarter Amid COVID-19

The passenger flow in the airports of the United Arab Emirates' Dubai decreased by 19.8 percent in the first three months of 2020 year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airport authority said in a press release on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The passenger flow in the airports of the United Arab Emirates' Dubai decreased by 19.8 percent in the first three months of 2020 year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airport authority said in a press release on Thursday.

"COVID-19 had a noticeable impact on passenger traffic at the world's leading international airport during the first quarter of the year as DXB recorded a total of 17.8 million customers, a year on year contraction of 19.8% due to dampened demand and reduced flight numbers caused by the suspension of services by regulatory authorities in the UAE and elsewhere," Dubai Airports said.

According to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, the industry will resume operations relying on bilateral agreements with some countries until a medical solution is found to curb the pandemic.

"As the UAE government took significant and early steps to get the virus under control, we are optimistic that there will be opportunities to pair with other governments that have been similarly effective to get air services going between them. With millions across the world in lockdown and eager for a change of scenery or to visit friends and relatives, travel has become one of the most desirable commodities. However, the current inability to safely travel is diminishing that demand," Griffiths said, as quoted in the press release.

The UAE has confirmed so far more than 20,300 cases of the coronavirus, including 206 fatalities. At the same time, a total of 6,523 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Traffic Same United Arab Emirates 2020 From Government Industry Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

41 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

1 hour ago

Country cannot achieve milestone without technolog ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab lays foundation stone of var ..

11 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum grieved over cold-blooded murder of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.