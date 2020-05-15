Dubai Airports Says Passenger Flow Fell by Nearly 20% in First Quarter Amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The passenger flow in the airports of the United Arab Emirates' Dubai decreased by 19.8 percent in the first three months of 2020 year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airport authority said in a press release on Thursday.

"COVID-19 had a noticeable impact on passenger traffic at the world's leading international airport during the first quarter of the year as DXB recorded a total of 17.8 million customers, a year on year contraction of 19.8% due to dampened demand and reduced flight numbers caused by the suspension of services by regulatory authorities in the UAE and elsewhere," Dubai Airports said.

According to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, the industry will resume operations relying on bilateral agreements with some countries until a medical solution is found to curb the pandemic.

"As the UAE government took significant and early steps to get the virus under control, we are optimistic that there will be opportunities to pair with other governments that have been similarly effective to get air services going between them. With millions across the world in lockdown and eager for a change of scenery or to visit friends and relatives, travel has become one of the most desirable commodities. However, the current inability to safely travel is diminishing that demand," Griffiths said, as quoted in the press release.

The UAE has confirmed so far more than 20,300 cases of the coronavirus, including 206 fatalities. At the same time, a total of 6,523 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.