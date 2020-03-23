Dubai Closes Restaurants, Cafes to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Dubai has moved to close places of public gathering in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city, the government said Monday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Dubai has moved to close places of public gathering in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city, the government said Monday.

"As part of preventive measures, all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and food service establishments across Dubai will be closed for two weeks starting from today Monday 23 March, 2020," the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The office added that exemptions will be made for food delivery services and restaurants serving hotel room guests.

The news comes in tandem with a two-week ban on all passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, which was announced on Monday.

The UAE's Health Ministry on Sunday reported that over 150 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the country so far, along with two deaths connected with the disease.