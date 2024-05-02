Open Menu

Dubai Consulate Honours Pak Volunteers For Rescue Work During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Dubai Consulate honours Pak volunteers for rescue work during rains

A team of Pakistani volunteers, who helped and rescued hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles during the recent rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were honoured by the Consulate General of Pakistan

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A team of Pakistani volunteers, who helped and rescued hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles during the recent rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were honoured by the Consulate General of Pakistan.

They were warmly welcomed by Consul General Hussain Muhammad, who later awarded certificates of appreciation to them in recognition of their unmatched services. Officers and officials of the Consulate were also present on the occasion.

"We are immensely proud of the Pakistani volunteers who demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion during the recent heavy rains in the UAE. Their selfless dedication to rescuing those in need reflects the true spirit of humanity,” the consul general said.

While acknowledging their efforts, Hussain Muhammad underscored that such acts of kindness and service to humanity had obviously positive impacts on others and encouraged individuals to make such contributions in times of crisis.

“We salute these volunteers for their unwavering commitment to serving others, and their actions serve as an inspiration to us all.”

The volunteer team included Tanvir Athar, Suleiman Tanvir, Shahid Ibrahim Gull, Muhammad Owais, Affan Tanvir and Alay Zaidi.

“After our services in the recent rains, a number of volunteers have connected us and offered their services for any such efforts in future,” Tanvir Athar said.

The volunteers said that they had also been rescuing people stuck in deserts. They had developed a mobile application to receive requests for assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile UAE Dubai Vehicles United Arab Emirates All Rains

Recent Stories

Minister assures addressing local government's dem ..

Minister assures addressing local government's demands

1 minute ago
 Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles

1 minute ago
 Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media p ..

Bilawal extends solidarity to journalists, media professionals on World Press Fr ..

42 seconds ago
 Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

Civil Defence holds 2-day training session

44 seconds ago
 Two killed in separate road mishaps

Two killed in separate road mishaps

46 seconds ago
 Punjab's efforts against polio lauded

Punjab's efforts against polio lauded

47 seconds ago
Commissioner, mayor, DC Hyderabad review ongoing d ..

Commissioner, mayor, DC Hyderabad review ongoing development projects

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar

Rupee gains 01 pasia against US dollar

2 minutes ago
 Skill development programmes under PPP rewarding f ..

Skill development programmes under PPP rewarding for achieving results: Rana Mas ..

50 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

48 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World