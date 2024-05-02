Dubai Consulate honours Pak volunteers for rescue work during rains

A team of Pakistani volunteers, who helped and rescued hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles during the recent rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were honoured by the Consulate General of Pakistan

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A team of Pakistani volunteers, who helped and rescued hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles during the recent rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were honoured by the Consulate General of Pakistan.

They were warmly welcomed by Consul General Hussain Muhammad, who later awarded certificates of appreciation to them in recognition of their unmatched services. Officers and officials of the Consulate were also present on the occasion.

"We are immensely proud of the Pakistani volunteers who demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion during the recent heavy rains in the UAE. Their selfless dedication to rescuing those in need reflects the true spirit of humanity,” the consul general said.

While acknowledging their efforts, Hussain Muhammad underscored that such acts of kindness and service to humanity had obviously positive impacts on others and encouraged individuals to make such contributions in times of crisis.

“We salute these volunteers for their unwavering commitment to serving others, and their actions serve as an inspiration to us all.”

The volunteer team included Tanvir Athar, Suleiman Tanvir, Shahid Ibrahim Gull, Muhammad Owais, Affan Tanvir and Alay Zaidi.

“After our services in the recent rains, a number of volunteers have connected us and offered their services for any such efforts in future,” Tanvir Athar said.

The volunteers said that they had also been rescuing people stuck in deserts. They had developed a mobile application to receive requests for assistance.