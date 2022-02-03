UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs: 180% Increase In Customs Declarations On Fridays In January 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Dubai Customs: 180% increase in customs declarations on Fridays in January 2022

Customs declarations on Fridays in January 2022 skyrocketed 180% to 315,000 from 112,600 in January 2021, thanks to the changes in the UAE’s work pattern

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2022) Customs declarations on Fridays in January 2022 skyrocketed 180% to 315,000 from 112,600 in January 2021, thanks to the changes in the UAE’s work pattern.


It takes a few minutes for a customs declaration to be completed through the in-house developed Smart Workspace. The platform also enables clients complete their customs transactions anywhere, anytime through the smart channels.


“We received very positive responses from our clients after moving weekend to Saturday and Sunday, a step that helps the UAE to better align its working week with foreign markets,” said Majid Al Ali, Director of Customs Declarations Department.

“Clients can complete their customs declarations online, and this has considerably expedited and facilitated the process, especially during the height of the pandemic.
I expect the number of customs declarations will continue to rise in the coming period due to the opening of new trade routes following Dubai bold strategy, which aims to hit the two trillion dirham milestone in trade in the coming few years.”

Related Topics

UAE Dubai January Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Putin's Meeting With Scholz Is on Agenda, But No E ..

Putin's Meeting With Scholz Is on Agenda, But No Exact Date Fixed Yet - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 President Alvi puts emphasis on importance of IT

President Alvi puts emphasis on importance of IT

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Direct Security Talks Underway Wit ..

Kremlin Says No Direct Security Talks Underway With Macron, Scholz

9 minutes ago
 Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army ..

Four Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attacks on Army Camps in Pakistan - Interior M ..

18 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bahn promises record rail investment in 2 ..

Deutsche Bahn promises record rail investment in 2022

18 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Ru ..

Lukashenko Says Belarus Holds Joint Drills With Russia to Strengthen Border With ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>