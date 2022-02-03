Dubai Customs: 180% increase in customs declarations on Fridays in January 2022

Customs declarations on Fridays in January 2022 skyrocketed 180% to 315,000 from 112,600 in January 2021, thanks to the changes in the UAE’s work pattern

It takes a few minutes for a customs declaration to be completed through the in-house developed Smart Workspace. The platform also enables clients complete their customs transactions anywhere, anytime through the smart channels.



“We received very positive responses from our clients after moving weekend to Saturday and Sunday, a step that helps the UAE to better align its working week with foreign markets,” said Majid Al Ali, Director of Customs Declarations Department.

“Clients can complete their customs declarations online, and this has considerably expedited and facilitated the process, especially during the height of the pandemic.

I expect the number of customs declarations will continue to rise in the coming period due to the opening of new trade routes following Dubai bold strategy, which aims to hit the two trillion dirham milestone in trade in the coming few years.”