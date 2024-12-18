Open Menu

Dubai Customs Advances Succession Planning To Strengthen Leadership And Continuity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continuity

In line with the Executive Council of Dubai’s decision to adopt a succession planning system within the Dubai Government, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, has announced an upgraded approach to its succession planning methodology

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) In line with the Executive Council of Dubai’s decision to adopt a succession planning system within the Dubai Government, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, has announced an upgraded approach to its succession planning methodology. This was revealed during a workshop that highlighted its alignment with international best practices and standards, as well as Dubai’s updated vision for institutional risk management, business continuity, and talent development.

The new methodology focuses on identifying critical roles that significantly contribute to achieving the organization's goals and ensuring smooth operations. These positions require unique, specialized skills and are integral to supporting Emiratisation efforts. Additionally, the approach includes continuous training and development of UAE national talent to ensure their readiness to take on these critical roles.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, stated:
"Dubai Customs is committed to supporting Dubai Government’s vision in human resources policies and systems. The updated succession planning framework aims to enhance the competencies of human capital, contributing to the achievement of these policies’ objectives.

The department places great emphasis on assessing, measuring, and developing the personal and professional skills of Emirati leaders to identify strengths and areas for improvement. This ensures we overcome challenges, secure business continuity, and foster growth in line with our leadership’s aspirations."

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed during the workshop, which was attended by several UAE national employees:
"Succession planning is a core strategic tool that enables the department to proactively prepare second-tier leadership, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of services to customers and the business and trade sectors with the same efficiency and effectiveness. Through the Dubai Logistics Academy, we will foster a learning environment within Dubai Customs, directing investments towards the training and development of those qualified to lead. This effort addresses competency gaps for job requirements, while leveraging global expertise for assessments and nominations to programs tailored to meet leadership needs."

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Job Same Lead Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

21 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

36 minutes ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

3 hours ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World