Dubai Customs Advances Succession Planning To Strengthen Leadership And Continuity
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM
In line with the Executive Council of Dubai’s decision to adopt a succession planning system within the Dubai Government, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, has announced an upgraded approach to its succession planning methodology
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) In line with the Executive Council of Dubai’s decision to adopt a succession planning system within the Dubai Government, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, has announced an upgraded approach to its succession planning methodology. This was revealed during a workshop that highlighted its alignment with international best practices and standards, as well as Dubai’s updated vision for institutional risk management, business continuity, and talent development.
The new methodology focuses on identifying critical roles that significantly contribute to achieving the organization's goals and ensuring smooth operations. These positions require unique, specialized skills and are integral to supporting Emiratisation efforts. Additionally, the approach includes continuous training and development of UAE national talent to ensure their readiness to take on these critical roles.
H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, stated:
"Dubai Customs is committed to supporting Dubai Government’s vision in human resources policies and systems. The updated succession planning framework aims to enhance the competencies of human capital, contributing to the achievement of these policies’ objectives.
The department places great emphasis on assessing, measuring, and developing the personal and professional skills of Emirati leaders to identify strengths and areas for improvement. This ensures we overcome challenges, secure business continuity, and foster growth in line with our leadership’s aspirations."
Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed during the workshop, which was attended by several UAE national employees:
"Succession planning is a core strategic tool that enables the department to proactively prepare second-tier leadership, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of services to customers and the business and trade sectors with the same efficiency and effectiveness. Through the Dubai Logistics Academy, we will foster a learning environment within Dubai Customs, directing investments towards the training and development of those qualified to lead. This effort addresses competency gaps for job requirements, while leveraging global expertise for assessments and nominations to programs tailored to meet leadership needs."
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continuity3 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's wife testifies in corruption case21 minutes ago
-
Belgian cycling legend Rik Van Looy dies aged 9031 minutes ago
-
UN's Syria envoy calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition32 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20 scores51 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians51 minutes ago
-
Pokemon is back with a hit new gaming app1 hour ago
-
France assesses scale of Mayotte 'disaster' as aid arrives1 hour ago
-
Stock markets, dollar climb before Fed rate decision1 hour ago
-
Dutch authorities fine Netflix 4.75 mn euros over personal data use2 hours ago
-
Syria's first flight since Assad's fall takes off2 hours ago
-
Devastated Mayotte battles to recover from cyclone 'steamroller'2 hours ago