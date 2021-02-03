UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai Trade With Indonesia In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia in 2020

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih discusses means to develop mutual trade with Indonesian ambassador

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Within its efforts to boost relationships with the diplomatic missions in the country, Dubai Customs received H.E Hussein Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE to discuss means to develop mutual trade and investment cooperation.
“We look forward to developing means of cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy in the UAE in order to facilitate mutual trade,” said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. “In 2020, Dubai trade with Indonesia stood at AED5.4 billion: AED4.42b of imports, AED600m of exports, and AED380m of re-exports). Major commodities included jewellery, mobile phones, textiles and aluminium.”

Musabih added:
“Our efforts to develop trade and customs relationships with Indonesia follow the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai of developing trade with the Asian countries.

Indonesia is one of the developed markets, and from our part we introduce the best customs facilities and services to the Indonesian businesses which seek better access to the European and African markets through our advanced infrastructures in Dubai.”
Musabih pointed out that the meetings Dubai Customs organizes with the diplomatic missions aim to enable businesses overcome challenges posed by the pandemic.
On his part, H.E Hussein Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by Dubai Customs to develop mutual trade with Indonesia. He said the Indonesian Embassy in the UAE is very interested in more networking with Dubai Customs to help coordinate efforts to benefit from Dubai’s strategic location in developing Indonesian trade.

