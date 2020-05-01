UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs And Bahraini Counterparts Convene By Video Conference On Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:09 PM

Dubai Customs and Bahrain Customs convened by video conference to discuss the latest updates about the outbreak of Covid-19 and its negative impacts on economy and the supply chain. The meeting included Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and President of Bahrain Customs, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020) Dubai Customs and Bahrain Customs convened by video conference to discuss the latest updates about the outbreak of Covid-19 and its negative impacts on economy and the supply chain. The meeting included Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and President of Bahrain Customs, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
The two sides praised the efforts taken in the two countries to curb the spread of coronavirus through a number of strict precautionary measures and stimulus packages to support the economy.

Musabih said:
“We have stood hand in hand in the face of the pandemic which wreaked havoc on global economy. It is very important we share and exchange knowledge and experiences among us. Dubai Customs has invested heavily in a smart technological infrastructure and easily managed to continue its operations through remote working and online meetings. In the field, inspectors were equipped with safety gear and equipment to ensure their safety.”
Smart intelligence technologies help detect suspicious cargo coupled with smart scanners that can do the job without any human interference.
Following the stimulus package plan announced by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 per cent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.


The package also includes the cancellation of the Dhs 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa praised the efforts and measures taken to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations during this difficult time and hailed the directives of the two countries' leadership to fight the spreading of coronavirus. The two sides discussed cooperation, cooperation and topics of common interest.
The meeting covered many important points including the postponement of the AEO Conference to February 2021 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Musabih thanked Bahrain for the support they offered to the conference before it was postponed including their willingness to participate in its different functions and workshops.
At the end of the meeting, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa thanked Ahmed MahboobMusabih for holding this meeting, stating that any success made by the brotherly UAE is a success to Bahrain.

