UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs And GDRFA Discuss Upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

The shared Mass Wedding Committee of Dubai Customs and General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) held their second meeting at Dubai Customs main building to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 9th mass wedding, which involve the two government entities’ employees

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 OCT, 2022) The shared Mass Wedding Committee of Dubai Customs and General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) held their second meeting at Dubai Customs main building to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 9th mass wedding, which involve the two government entities’ employees.

The meeting covered different topics including raising awareness among newly married male and female employees around marriage life and how to maintain stability and lifelong happiness.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department and Head of Mass Wedding Committee represented Dubai Customs in the meeting, which was attended by the members of the Shared Mass Wedding Committee, and Colonel Ali Shaban represented GDRFA.

Organizing the 9th mass wedding comes after a three-year break due to the spread of the pandemic.

It is an opportunity for employees to benefit from the initiative, which aims to reduce costs for those planning to wed.

The social initiative has targeted 880 employees in both government entities in the last eight years.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the plans for the next stage, and the venue for the upcoming wedding as well as the requirements of the event and how to overcome the challenges that the Committee faced in the last years’ versions of the wedding.

Bin Gharib pointed said; “This year’s version is remarkable. It is the first mass wedding we are organizing after the pandemic, and 300 bridegrooms from Dubai Customs and GDRFA will tie the knot.

At the end of the meeting, Bin Gharib applauded the strategic partnership with GDRFA, which enhances social cohesion and stability.

Related Topics

Dubai Marriage Married Male Event From Government

Recent Stories

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

9 minutes ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

52 minutes ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

1 hour ago
 No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana ..

No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.