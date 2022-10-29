Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

The shared Mass Wedding Committee of Dubai Customs and General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) held their second meeting at Dubai Customs main building to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 9th mass wedding, which involve the two government entities’ employees

The meeting covered different topics including raising awareness among newly married male and female employees around marriage life and how to maintain stability and lifelong happiness.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department and Head of Mass Wedding Committee represented Dubai Customs in the meeting, which was attended by the members of the Shared Mass Wedding Committee, and Colonel Ali Shaban represented GDRFA.

Organizing the 9th mass wedding comes after a three-year break due to the spread of the pandemic.

It is an opportunity for employees to benefit from the initiative, which aims to reduce costs for those planning to wed.

The social initiative has targeted 880 employees in both government entities in the last eight years.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the plans for the next stage, and the venue for the upcoming wedding as well as the requirements of the event and how to overcome the challenges that the Committee faced in the last years’ versions of the wedding.

Bin Gharib pointed said; “This year’s version is remarkable. It is the first mass wedding we are organizing after the pandemic, and 300 bridegrooms from Dubai Customs and GDRFA will tie the knot.

At the end of the meeting, Bin Gharib applauded the strategic partnership with GDRFA, which enhances social cohesion and stability.