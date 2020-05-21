Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-covid19 era

Director General of Dubai Customs HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih continued his video meetings with directors of customs organizations around the world to discuss means to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the global supply chain

Recently, Musabih met with Colonel Khalifa bin Ali Al-Syabi, Director General of Omani Customs and discussed means to boost mutual cooperation and plans and programs in place to prepare for the post-covid19 era.



The video meeting covered topics including better mutual trade, combating illegal trade practices, and how to ensure smooth traffic of passengers through Hatta and Wajaja border crossings which will resume soon.



During the meeting, Musabih talked about Dubai Customs experience in handling the corona virus through awareness and using the latest technologies and practices, confirming that Dubai Customs is reaping the fruit of years of hard work and investment in modern technology.

He also talked about the stimulus package announced by Dubai Government to support businesses and mitigate the impact of the outbreak on them.

Dubai Customs exempted companies from fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation as of 5th May to 30th June 2020 as part of its efforts to facilitate trade and support businesses.

On his part, Colonel Khalifa bin Ali Al-Syabi, Director General of Omani Customs said they reduced the inspection staff at the airports due to the outbreak which hammered airlines around and led to halting international travel.

Work at sea and land ports resumed as usual, with facilitations provided to clients and clearing agents.

At the end of the meeting, Director General of Dubai Customs invited his Omani counterpart to the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which will be organized by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority in February 2021.