UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs And Omani Counterpart Discuss Post-covid19 Era

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:09 PM

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-covid19 era

Director General of Dubai Customs HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih continued his video meetings with directors of customs organizations around the world to discuss means to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the global supply chain

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020) Director General of Dubai Customs HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih continued his video meetings with directors of customs organizations around the world to discuss means to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the global supply chain.


Recently, Musabih met with Colonel Khalifa bin Ali Al-Syabi, Director General of Omani Customs and discussed means to boost mutual cooperation and plans and programs in place to prepare for the post-covid19 era.


The video meeting covered topics including better mutual trade, combating illegal trade practices, and how to ensure smooth traffic of passengers through Hatta and Wajaja border crossings which will resume soon.


During the meeting, Musabih talked about Dubai Customs experience in handling the corona virus through awareness and using the latest technologies and practices, confirming that Dubai Customs is reaping the fruit of years of hard work and investment in modern technology.

He also talked about the stimulus package announced by Dubai Government to support businesses and mitigate the impact of the outbreak on them.
Dubai Customs exempted companies from fines for late Customs Representative Card renewal/cancellation as of 5th May to 30th June 2020 as part of its efforts to facilitate trade and support businesses.
On his part, Colonel Khalifa bin Ali Al-Syabi, Director General of Omani Customs said they reduced the inspection staff at the airports due to the outbreak which hammered airlines around and led to halting international travel.

Work at sea and land ports resumed as usual, with facilitations provided to clients and clearing agents.
At the end of the meeting, Director General of Dubai Customs invited his Omani counterpart to the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which will be organized by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organization and the Federal Customs Authority in February 2021.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Traffic February May June Border 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

20 minutes ago

Locusts reach Southern Punjab, damage crops

37 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Accuses India of Plotting ..

1 hour ago

Secretary regulation briefed on wheat procurement, ..

1 hour ago

DC urges ulema for implementing on 20 unanimous po ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF Reached Out to 150Mln People in Mideast, N. ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.