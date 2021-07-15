UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs And The Emirates Intellectual Property Association Discuss More Cooperation In Combating Counterfeits

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th July, 2021) Dubai Customs continues to support efforts for protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights by strengthening cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA).

HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, welcomed Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Al Obaidli, Chairman of the EIPA. Present at the meeting from Dubai Customs were Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director for Customs Policies and Legislation, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, Kholoud Al Hosani, IP awareness and education officer, while the visiting delegation included Colonel Dr.

Abdulrahman Al-Muaini, EIPA’s Secretary General, and Fatima Khalaf Al-Hosani, member of the EIPA’s Board of Directors. During the meeting, a visual presentation was delivered on the joint participations and cooperation between Dubai Customs and the Emirates Intellectual Property Association.

Future cooperation and arrangements for the 10th Regional IP Crime Conference for the Middle East and North Africa’s law enforcement agencies in December 2021 were also discussed. Ahmed Mahboub Musabih said: "We are committed to boosting cooperation with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association to achieve the best results in terms of combating counterfeit goods and ensuring the rights of trademark owners, creators and innovators.

We are organize joint events and activities with the EIPA to raise the public awareness of the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and its role in safeguarding people’s health and safety of individuals, as well as its economic significance in providing a safe, fair business environment that protects the interests of rights holders and those of consumers.

” He added: "Our IP protection efforts have gained momentum in light of the ongoing economic recovery from the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first quarter of 2021 we have resolved 81 intellectual property dispute cases for counterfeit goods worth approximately Dh11.3 million, while 255 cases of intellectual property disputes were resolved in the entire 2020, with an estimated value of Dh62.2 million.” Major General Dr.

Abdul Quddus Al Obaidli praised Dubai Customs’ positive support for the Emirates Intellectual Property Association and its active participation and engagement in conferences and events organized by the association over the past years.

He reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination to serve the national economy and protect society from the dangers of piracy and counterfeiting. Dubai Customs joins hands with the EIPA in an integrated effort to address the major challenge of illicit trade in fake goods through involving all segments of society and business community in protecting intellectual property, and promoting awareness of the perils of counterfeit products for health and economy, said Yousuf Ozair Mubarak.

