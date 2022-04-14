UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs And University Of Dubai Graduate 6th Batch Of Customs Leadership Program

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th batch of Customs Leadership Program

Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of the 6th batch of Customs Leadership Program, which is part of the Government Department’s strategic plan to equip the future customs leaders with the latest skills and proficiencies to ensure sustainable development in all aspects in the customs field

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022) Dubai Customs celebrated the graduation of the 6th batch of Customs Leadership Program, which is part of the Government Department’s strategic plan to equip the future customs leaders with the latest skills and proficiencies to ensure sustainable development in all aspects in the customs field.

The graduation ceremony was attended by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, a number of executive directors and heads of customs departments and centers.

In his opening speech, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said; “Being armed with knowledge and developing and advancing our competencies and skills have become an integral part of our modern lives so that we can keep pace with the current rapid developments and changes. As we are on the verge of implementing the UAE Centennial 2071, we place the development of our employee skills in mind as a primary goal through which all development paths revolve.

In the midst of these accelerating global changes, the importance of adapting to developments by forming new, more effective future visions for the next stage emerges. This comes through the continuous development in customs sector, stemming from our interest in preparing and qualifying customs leaders as a primary objective at the forefront of our priorities.

With this in mind, we designed the Customs Leadership Development Program in line with Dubai Customs Strategic Plan 2021-2026. In this program, we integrated theoretical knowledge and practical learning, focusing on three training modules: Innovative Customs Management, Digitizing Customs Operations Management, and Agile Leadership.

The Customs Development Center sustains the program and supports it in cooperation with the University of Dubai.”

Musabih said the sixth batch of the program targeted inspection managers in the Customs Inspection Division.

He added; “Today we are graduating 16 inspection managers. In the last five editions of this program, 137 employees graduated from the program in all functional areas who proved their efficiency in sustaining our core business and pushing development further to achieve Dubai Customs’ strategic goals, in line with Dubai’s strategic agenda.”

Dr. Al Bastaki applauded the achievement and said it is the fruit of life-long-learning, which should be a part of the journey towards successes and self-development.

Al Bastaki stated that academic institutions who serve the present and future of the market follow 7 pillars of the education system. They are as follows: academic learning, scientific research, community service, innovation, continuous learning, partnership with private sector and partnership with industry.

Al Bastaki added; “In today’s event, we are recognizing 3 pillars of the seven in executive development: They are continuous learning, partnership with industry, and innovation. Nowadays, the vast changes in services and technological advancements have created challenges to keep up with the pioneers of technological adoption who foresee the future to be implemented today.”

The 6-month program merged theoretical learning with practical training. Each candidate had 6 individual coaching sessions that focused on their role and their goals in their role in Dubai Customs.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Market Event All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based tie ..

Pakistan, UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties: Shehbaz Sharif

15 minutes ago
 Epidemic-induced closure of toll stations in China ..

Epidemic-induced closure of toll stations in China declines

28 minutes ago
 Imran vows to continue struggle for supremacy of p ..

Imran vows to continue struggle for supremacy of people's rights, democracy

31 minutes ago
 Colombian football 'Colossus' Freddy Rincon dies a ..

Colombian football 'Colossus' Freddy Rincon dies aged 55

31 minutes ago
 Mung bean to be cultivated during Kharif

Mung bean to be cultivated during Kharif

40 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-1 ..

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic c ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.