Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Dubai Customs celebrated a significant milestone by receiving the 2025 “Golden Peacock National Quality Award” during the official ceremony held in Dubai on April 22, 2025. The award was presented to Dubai Customs by H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Government of the UAE, and H.E. Sunjay Sudhir IFS, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates. The honor recognizes the organization's excellence and pioneering role in implementing the highest standards of quality and corporate governance.

The “Golden Peacock Award,” established over three decades ago, is considered one of the world’s most prestigious accolades in the field of institutional excellence and leadership. Its evaluation process follows a rigorous three-phase system based on internationally recognized criteria, which gives the award considerable credibility among global institutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs, said:

“Winning the Golden Peacock Quality Award is a direct outcome of our sustainable institutional transformation strategy, built around innovation, customer satisfaction, and talent development. We view this award not just as international recognition but as a renewed commitment to continue providing world-class services that strengthen Dubai’s global trade competitiveness.”

Kazim also highlighted the department’s strengths in corporate leadership, marked by a clear strategic vision and a strong drive toward targeted development goals. This direction is reinforced by the wise leadership of Dubai’s government and the forward-looking vision of senior leadership within the department, all of whom strive to create an ambitious and empowering institutional culture that aspires to global excellence.

This aspiration is evident in Dubai Customs’ adoption of global best practices in governance and management and its implementation of competitive standards aligned with international benchmarks. Dubai Customs has also introduced advanced systems, including internal audits and periodic performance evaluations based on global criteria. These efforts strengthen its standing as a leading customs authority regionally and internationally. Combined with its continuous improvement efforts, the organization is moving toward greater heights of excellence and international influence, establishing itself as a global role model.

Accepting the award on behalf of the organization was Samira Abdul Razzaq, Head of the Quality Assurance and Corporate Governance Section at Dubai Customs. She expressed her pride in the recognition, stating:

“This achievement is the result of a clear vision and sustained collective efforts to embed excellence into all our operations.”

She noted that winning such a credible and high-profile award reaffirms Dubai Customs’ commitment to applying top-tier quality and governance practices, further cementing its status as a leading institution both locally and internationally.

Samira Abdul Razzaq emphasized that the award reflects Dubai Customs’ dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence across all of its operations. She added that the honor strengthens the organization's position in the areas of corporate governance and quality assurance. Dubai Customs’ continuous efforts to enhance performance and achieve excellence across all work streams make it more determined than ever to advance and evolve, contributing to an economic environment that supports the nation’s vision of global leadership in institutional performance.