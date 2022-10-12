UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Boosts Customs Inspection Operations With Three Advanced Innovations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Dubai Customs boosts customs inspection operations with three advanced innovations

Visitors to PCFC’s pavilion at Gitex Global 2022; the world’s biggest tech show, had the unique chance to learn more about three of Dubai Customs’ creative projects: The Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone, Siyaj Buggy, and the Customs Dolphins

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 OCT, 2022) Visitors to PCFC’s pavilion at Gitex Global 2022; the world’s biggest tech show, had the unique chance to learn more about three of Dubai Customs’ creative projects: The Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone, Siyaj Buggy, and the Customs Dolphins.

The Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone is an advanced drone used to help with customs inspection operations in rugged, dangerous, confined and difficult-to-reach spots. It is used to replace inspectors in dangerous places and keep them safe.

Its protective cover is designed by 3D printers and the drone is equipped with 4K cameras, and night vision to shoot and record different suspicious activities. It is integrated with Dubai Customs’ Control Room. The drone is equipped with an AI-based self-protection mechanism to analyze the surrounding environment for potential hazards such as high winds, low battery conditions, dangerous altitudes, and GPS navigation.

Siyaj Buggy is an advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles, with ability to take high-resolution photos, recording and storing, in addition to 360-degree 30-meter shooting range.

The Customs Dolphin is a marine robot that resembles the dolphin in shape, which is equipped with advanced technologies including a waterproof 12 megapixel 4k camera, attached to a robotic arm that can move around to cover a 220-degree angle. The submarine can swim at a speed of 8 knots or 16km/hour, and it can record live videos and take high-resolution stills. It also can scan certain spots underwater with the help of the GPS. Range of control and streaming is around 1,000 metres.

Inspectors can control the customs dolphins remotely and send them to monitor the marine vessels and their movements before they enter the port to detect any attempts by them to get rid of the prohibited goods before the ship enters the customs inspection pier.

One of Dubai Customs’ strategic priorities is the development of the customs inspection division, which is responsible for protecting the society and the economy from the hazards of prohibited and illegitimate goods, while facilitating trade and tourism activity in the emirate following the directives of the emirate’s wise leadership.

Related Topics

Drone Dubai Vehicles Robot From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

18 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

18 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

20 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

20 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.