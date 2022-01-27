Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day

WCO: Customs in UAE upgraded its digital programs to keep abreast of Projects of the 50

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) 2022 The World Customs Organization highlighted that the UAE boasts a creative approach handling digital transformation challenges. The UAE has developed its digital programs and systems in line with the objectives of the Projects of the 50, which aim to stimulate and diversify national economy.



Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) said; “It is a great pleasure for me to join you celebrating the International Customs Day. I also would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Jubilee, together with my best wishes for health, and happiness, and even more progress and prosperity for the people of the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, we organized the online Global AEO Conference together with Dubai Customs and the Federal Customs Authority to enhance Customs-Business partnership.

It was a big success with approximately 3650 registered participants from 160 WCO member administrations, and they all appreciated the contribution of the UAE in providing a good insight and facilitating the sharing of best practices in the world.

Under the covid-19 pandemic circumstances, it is vital to keep the private-public partnership in overcoming the challenges.

The UAE is known for Innovative approach in addressing digital transformation. The customs community is invited to focus through 2022 on how to operate in a fully digital environment. UAE customs has managed to develop and enhance their digital programs to keep pace with the goals of the 50 initiatives of UAE to stimulate and diversify its economy.”

On his part, H.E.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “The World Customs Organization has selected “Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation” to be the 2022 theme.

Under this slogan, the customs community will be focusing on how to create operational models in a fully digitized environment that captures and exploits data. Digital transformation has grown in importance with the spread of the pandemic.

We have realized the importance of digital transformation at an early stage of our journey, and thanks to the incessant efforts, hard work, creativity and dedication of our teams, Dubai Customs has become a model example in delivering smart services.

Our in-house Mirsal 2, the integrated customs system, is a turning point in customs sector due to the great potential it delivers in facilitating trade. Last year, online transactions made 99.6% of the total, which meant clients were able to get the services, without any need to visit the service centers.

We scored 91.8% on the Dubai Government’s Happiness Index 2021. We won renowned rewards. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranks Dubai Customs among top 10 Best Workplaces in the Middle EastTM 2021.

Dubai Customs ranked among top five workplaces for women in the Gulf, according to a study by 'Great place to Work' organisation. The Authorized Economic Operator program which we co-launched at the federal level is one of the major security, safety and facilitation frames of the supply chain (SAFE).”

Director General highlighted that Dubai Customs completed 24 million transactions last year, and it won the DGE’s Elite Award.



Dubai Customs is organizing the 5th UAE Customs Week from 24 to 27 January under the slogan “Customs Digital Transformation Pioneers” and is hosting a number of awareness activities and meetings.