Dubai Customs celebrates SMEs and their rights on IP Day

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) Dubai Customs launched their initiatives on the World Intellectual Property Day 2021, marked annually on 26 April. This year, the Day shines a light on the critical role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the economy, and how they can use intellectual property (IP) rights to build stronger, more competitive and resilient businesses.

WIPO announced the theme of World Intellectual Property Day 2021, which is “Intellectual Property and SMEs: Taking your ideas to market”. “On the World Intellectual Property Day we celebrate our long journey of protecting creative people and brand owners’ rights in the UAE,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs.

“We cooperate closely with small and medium-sized enterprises in this regard to enable them fight illegal counterfeiting to protect their creative ideas and their genuine products. In Q1, 2021, Dubai Customs solved 81 intellectual property disputes, with an estimated value of AED11.3 million, and recycled 510,000 counterfeit items for 26 international brands.” In 2020, 255 disputes with an estimated value of AED62.2 million were solved, and 161,800 counterfeit items for 60 brands were recycled.

Last year, Dubai Customs organized 10 workshops to introduce new ways of distinguishing between fake and genuine products with the participation of 309 employees, and in Q1, 2021 two workshops were organized for 68 participants.

“Raising awareness around the hazards of counterfeit products is a priority.

We engage all segments of the society including the younger generations through a number of activities and initiatives to ensure this culture is built.” Dubai Customs organized 12 awareness activities in Q1, 2021that targeted 1,394 government officers and students.

In 2020, 46 awareness activities targeted 2,358 individuals. Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department introduced the message of H.E. Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) who said SMEs account for 90% of all companies worldwide and 70% of global employment.

In his video message celebrating World IP Day, Mr Tang said: "SMEs are the engines, the unsung heroes of our economy. And yet for many of them, there is still a lack of knowledge about how IP can help them translate their ideas into products, and how IP can be a powerful tool for them to not just survive, but to also compete and grow," he said.

"SMEs face different challenges in different parts of the world, and how we help them will need to be customized to the needs of your part of the world. But it will be a powerful message for us to send the signal that together we will be supporting them." Dubai Customs initiatives include a workshop on SMEs IP rights, and in cooperation with Al Mawakeb School, the Intellectual Property Rights Department will organize an activity titled “Al Mawakeb Innovates” in which the Department will judge creative projects introduced by the students.