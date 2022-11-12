UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrated the World Quality Day under the slogan “Pioneers of Customs Excellence and Quality” reflecting the Government Department’s incessant efforts in 25 years to instil quality as a daily practice, enhancing its vision of becoming a leading customs organization in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai

The event highlighted the tireless efforts of Dubai Customs employees in achieving successes locally and globally by adopting best practices to improve customs work. Winners of Dubai Government Excellence program in the last 25 years were applauded.

“November is the month of quality worldwide, through which awareness is spread and concepts of quality and excellence are disseminated,” said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “Dubai Customs has launched the Customs Leadership Award this year to enhance its continued success in obtaining the most coveted awards in the Dubai Government Excellence program, which culminated in obtaining the Elite Award, the Best Government Entity Supporting EXPO 2020 Award and the Distinguished Government Entity Award- for the medium category.

We have adopted 14 quality standards since 2002 in environment, health, occupational safety, CSR, information security, client happiness and innovation.

Following its 2021-2026 strategic plan, which set the first goal as “Leading Safe Customs”, Dubai Customs works hard to develop the quality of customs services and facilities in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve global leadership in all fields.”

On her part, Samira Abdul Razzaq, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance said Dubai Customs has adopted best practices to develop unrivalled services and be able to keep pace with the world’s rapid changes.

“With this in mind, we keep developing our employees through specialized courses and workshops on quality and excellence following the directives and vision of our wise leadership.”

The weeklong events included awareness messages on quality and interviews with Dubai Customs’ innovators who won DGE awards, who talked about their achievement and gave advice on how to turn quality into a daily practice in the work environment.

