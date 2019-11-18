Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2019

Dubai Customs enhanced its leading position and crowned its incessant efforts towards more excellence and quality work by recently winning the innovation award, with a 6-star rating from EFQM Global Excellence Award in Finland scoring 700 points; the highest mark among all participating organizations

Dubai Customs has recently launched the Governance in Customs project to ensure highest level of transparency and credibility in its procedures and transactions, and now it is certified to 14 international standards in quality, EHS (environment, health safety), CSR, IT, client happiness, excellence and innovation.

The Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs celebrated the World Quality Day, which takes place on the second Thursday in November each year, under the theme “100 Years of Quality”.

The celebration is an embodiment of Dubai Customs’ enthusiasm to spread a culture of quality and corporate governance.

Dubai Customs has received the first Client Charter certificate in 2099, which is the first of its kind in the world, and in 2016, it came first as the top innovative customs organization worldwide.

Commenting on the event, Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih said:

“Since the launch of the first excellence program in the world byHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai we have raised the bar and decided to turn all challenges into opportunities in fulfilment of our vision and national strategies whilst adopting quality in every work we do.”

The event included an awareness workshop delivered by Dr Ashraf Jamal, CEO, Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance.

Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs said:

“Quality has turned into a daily practice and target in Dubai Customs. We adhere to the strictest standards in compliance with the world latest regulations in order to ensure best services are delivered to our clients.”