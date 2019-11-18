UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Quality Day 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:39 PM

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2019

Dubai Customs enhanced its leading position and crowned its incessant efforts towards more excellence and quality work by recently winning the innovation award, with a 6-star rating from EFQM Global Excellence Award in Finland scoring 700 points; the highest mark among all participating organizations

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Dubai Customs enhanced its leading position and crowned its incessant efforts towards more excellence and quality work by recently winning the innovation award, with a 6-star rating from EFQM Global Excellence Award in Finland scoring 700 points; the highest mark among all participating organizations. Dubai Customs is the first customs organization in the world to win this reputable global award.

Dubai Customs has recently launched the Governance in Customs project to ensure highest level of transparency and credibility in its procedures and transactions, and now it is certified to 14 international standards in quality, EHS (environment, health safety), CSR, IT, client happiness, excellence and innovation.

The Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs celebrated the World Quality Day, which takes place on the second Thursday in November each year, under the theme “100 Years of Quality”.
The celebration is an embodiment of Dubai Customs’ enthusiasm to spread a culture of quality and corporate governance.

Dubai Customs has received the first Client Charter certificate in 2099, which is the first of its kind in the world, and in 2016, it came first as the top innovative customs organization worldwide.
Commenting on the event, Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed MahboobMusabih said:
“Since the launch of the first excellence program in the world byHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai we have raised the bar and decided to turn all challenges into opportunities in fulfilment of our vision and national strategies whilst adopting quality in every work we do.”
The event included an awareness workshop delivered by Dr Ashraf Jamal, CEO, Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance.
Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs said:
“Quality has turned into a daily practice and target in Dubai Customs. We adhere to the strictest standards in compliance with the world latest regulations in order to ensure best services are delivered to our clients.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Finland November 2016 Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism Development Department sets smart go ..

13 minutes ago

Oman marks 49th National Day

19 minutes ago

Belarus' Parliamentary Elections Comply With Inter ..

13 minutes ago

Policeman martyred in an unknown gunmen attack

13 minutes ago

Woman kills husband in Sargodha

17 minutes ago

Sarai Naurang police issue challans worth over Rs ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.