Dubai Customs certified Great Place to Work 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) Director General of Dubai Customs H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih received the “Great Place to Work” certificate, which puts Dubai Customs as the first customs organization to have received such certification.

The certificate was given to Dubai Customs in the presence of Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, Danzel Alan Washington, Account Manager at Great Place To Work, and members of senior management at Dubai Customs.

The certificate was awarded to Dubai Customs based on an employee survey that covered many aspects in the work environment, including the effective communication between the management and the employees, balance between personal life and work, CSR, creativity, and teamwork.

Musabih said; “The employees deserve the best for their incessant efforts and outstanding contribution to the advancement of Dubai Customs. We are now among the best work environments around the world, and this is a great achievement. We have always worked hard to ensure a safe and happy work environment, and to build mutual trust with our people. This has positively contributed in facilitating trade and passenger traffic by providing outstanding services that received 98% client happiness.”

On his part, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs said: “Getting the Best Place To Work Certification is something we are proud of, and it was a direct result of the best practices Dubai Customs follows to ensure a healthy work environment.

We have managed to create a happy work place, and loyal people following the vision and expectations of the wise leadership.”

Ibrahim Mougharbel said; “It is very clear Dubai Customs have instilled in their employees the willingness to succeed. Through constant communication within the organization, employees have exhibited swift adaptability to change and have expressed the will to give extra to get the job done. Teamwork is clearly key at this organization, and it is of no surprise that Dubai Customs is trailblazing the free trade industry as the first of its kind to be certified in the world. On behalf of Great Place to Work®️ Middle East, we are extremely proud of your accomplishments and by your ‘employee-first’ initiatives. Onwards and upwards Dubai Customs.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. They have crafted their perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. The Great Place to Work® Trust Model© is built on 30 years of research and data collected through the Trust Index© Survey, which is taken annually by millions of employees worldwide. In the Middle East, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Best Workplaces lists in each of GCC Countries. The certification program allows companies to be automatically considered for all Best Workplaces list competitions.