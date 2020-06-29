Dubai Customs’ Coastal Centers deals with 5,700 dhows and vessels in 5 months

Three customs centers (Hamriya, Creek and DeiraWharfage) at Dubai Customs have dealt with 5,700 traditional dhows and vessels in the last 5 months of 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) Three customs centers (Hamriya, Creek and DeiraWharfage) at Dubai Customs have dealt with 5,700 traditional dhows and vessels in the last 5 months of 2020.

The positive figures, during what has been a testing time, reflects a resilient economy that maintains diversity, even during crises. The customs centers, operated by the Coastal Customs Center Management, have been active and busy as ever during the pandemic in dealing with large volume of goods.

Creek and DeiraWharfage centers dealt with 3,300 dhows, carrying 124,000 tons of cargo worth Dh3.3b. Hamriya Port dealt with 2,402 vessels (1,165 wooden dhows and 1,237 vessels). Cargo included vehicles, electronics, spare parts and foodstuff.



During the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai Customs maintained its swift response to ensure streamlined trade traffic whilst safeguarding the society and the borders from the hazards of prohibited goods.

This also helped in fostering Dubai’s reputation as a global hub of business and tourism.

“Sea trade is a very important source of income in Dubai and the wise leadership focuses on this sector to help diversify the economy,” said Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs.

“Whether at sea, land or air, Dubai always seeks to lead and provide the best services and most modern infrastructure. Dubai Customs ensures, even during testing times, a streamlined undisrupted trade activity thanks to an experienced and skilled staff, advanced technologies and sophisticated infrastructure.”

Busnadexplained that Dubai Customs equipped its centers with the best equipment during the pandemic and implemented strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its workforce and clients.



Commenting on the positive figures, Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Jebel Ali Customs Centers Management said:

“The Coastal Customs Center Management at Dubai Customs managed to meet the needs of its clients efficiently during the pandemic.

Clearance of goods has never been faster to meet the market incessant needs of medical supplies and foodstuff. The frontline officers have done their job professionally while maintaining safety and security.”

For centuries dhows have been the trading lifeline that has linked countries around the Gulf to east Africa, India and Pakistan, carrying cargoes of dates, fish and mangrove timber.