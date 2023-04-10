Close
Dubai Customs Collaborates With Global Innovation Institute To Enhance Services

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

Dubai Customs recently met with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to discuss how they can further enhance their customs services and boost returns on commercial operations

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 April, 2023) Dubai Customs recently met with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to discuss how they can further enhance their customs services and boost returns on commercial operations. Dr. Hussam Jumaa, Director of Service Innovation at Dubai Customs, and Anthony Mills, the Executive Director of the Global Innovation Institute, discussed various initiatives to improve strategic services within Dubai Customs, including the unified trade platform, the city experience, and the 360 services policy.

The policy is aimed at supporting government agencies in their efforts to improve services and achieve the government's vision by designing future services that focus on clients, taking government services to exceptional leading levels. Dr. Jumaa emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to achieving the best results in creativity and innovation, stating that innovation has become a solid corporate culture for them.

Dubai Customs applies the latest and most important global standards in innovation and creativity strategy, forming specialized teams in all sectors and departments to stimulate creativity, receive new ideas and innovations, and evaluate and mature them.

The fruitful meeting with the Global Innovation Institute aimed to discuss ways to improve and develop innovative customs services in line with global trends in this regard in line with Dubai Customs' 2021-2026 plan.

It is worth noting that Dubai Customs achieved an unprecedented global achievement by obtaining the Innovative Organization certification at the pioneering level from the Global Innovation Institute, becoming the first customs institution in the world and the first government organization in the UAE and the Middle East to obtain this recognition.

Overall, the meeting was a great success, and Dubai Customs looks forward to continuing their collaboration with the Global Innovation Institute to improve and enhance their services for their clients.

