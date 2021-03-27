Dubai Customs colors logo with gold to celebrate UAE Golden Jubilee

Dubai Customs is to celebrate the UAE Golden Jubilee with a number of initiatives that reflect its commitment as an active player in the national development journey

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th March, 2021) Dubai Customs is to celebrate the UAE Golden Jubilee with a number of initiatives that reflect its commitment as an active player in the national development journey.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has declared 2021 as the ‘Year of the 50th’, in the country. The year 2021 marks the golden jubilee of the UAE, and it officially starts on April 6, 2021 and will last until March 31, 2022.

Dubai Customs logo will turn golden throughout the Year of the 50th.

The idea was proposed and developed by Dubai Customs employees, and was approved by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. It will be the first initiative in the Year of the 50th.



“The Year of the 50th means a lot to all of us in the UAE as it marks the great achievements done in the last 50 years to build and advance the UAE,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department, head of Dubai Customs’ team for UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

“The sons of the UAE have worked relentlessly during the last 50 years to build the country and help it become an example to follow in modernity and progress. We chose to decorate our logo with the golden color to celebrate the 50-year extraordinary journey, in which we saw how challenges were turned into opportunities and achievements.

The biggest achievement is the love and loyalty that the sons of the UAE show to their country, which was the main catalyst behind the progress the UAE enjoys today. Dubai Customs has played a vital role in this development working relentlessly to facilitate global trade, tourism and travel and to protect the society, inspired by the vision of our wise leaders.”