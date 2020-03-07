UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Dealt With 20.44m Items Of Luggage Onboard 88,000 Flights At Terminal 3 In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44m items of luggage onboard 88,000 flights at Terminal 3 in 2019

Statistics released by Dubai Customs showed that Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department has dealt with 20.44 million passengers’ items of luggage on board 88,000 flights arriving into Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport in 2019

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) Statistics released by Dubai Customs showed that Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations Department has dealt with 20.44 million passengers’ items of luggage on board 88,000 flights arriving into Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport in 2019. They also completed 34,200 customs transactions and made 1301 seizures (1198 criminal seizures and 103 customs seizures).

An advanced full body scanner was behind a number of seizures including a female passenger’s drug muling attempt who hid 82 cocaine capsules that weighed 1,157 grams in her guts. Other examples included Dubai Customs’ two bags with 37 kg of khat(qat) inside and other bag that contained 4.3kg of cocaine.
During his tour of terminal 3, Dubai International Airport, Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih said he was very happy Dubai Customs is part of the success and distinction Dubai International Airport reached. It is the first airport worldwide to have automated customs procedures and this has noticeably facilitated passenger traffic during peak seasons such as hajj and holiday seasons.
Musabih toured the terminal’s facilities including the inspection areas and operation and control rooms, and highly applauded the level of alertness and discipline the inspection officers have at the airport.

He thanked them for their efforts in thwarting smuggling attempts.
He added:
“In fulfilment of our wise leadership’s vision and in support of our national economy we do our best to facilitate passenger traffic and enhance Dubai external trade. Dubai is a global tourism and trade hub, and for this we, at Dubai Customs, make sure to be close to the passengers and listen to their suggestions and expectations.”
Musabih hailed the join efforts between relevant authorities in taking all precautions needed to detect any cases of coronavirus among passengers.

During the tour, Director General of Dubai Customs made a scype call with an inspection officer at Emirate Airlines building and talked with him about the procedures and services delivered at the building.
Director General of Dubai Customs was accompanied by Mohammed Al Ghafari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department, and Khalifa Malik bin Shahin, Director of Terminal 3.

