Dubai Customs develops air cargo centers to cope with increasing e-commerce

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) Dubai Customs keeps abreast of regional and global air cargo operations through the continuous development of its customs services. Airborne trade is gaining more weight and importance nowadays, especially with the spread and growth of e-commerce activity. As part of the efforts to develop air cargo customs centers, HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs made a visit to the Cargo Village, Dubai Flower Center, and DAFZA Customs Center. Members of the senior management in Dubai Customs accompanied him in the visit.

Musabih met with the managers and employees of the customs centers, and he was briefed on the latest initiatives and projects these centers have embarked on to develop the customs services provided for clients.

In the visit, the Air Cargo Department presented their latest projects and initiatives, which aim to boost and facilitate trade. These included the Smart Submarine, part of the Seyaj control project. The submarine targets the lower part of the vessel and can track and spot any smuggled goods. Another project is the Virtual Inspection Device; a robot that inspects air cargo and can be controlled remotely by the central operations room.



Musabih said; “We keep developing our services and human and technical competencies to ensure best results in protecting our society and facilitating global trade. Air cargo centers receive our support and attention, especially with the transformation the global trade is witnessing, and the huge increase in e-commerce activity worldwide.

“E-commerce in Dubai grew remarkably in this year. The number of parcels and consignments grew 150% to 4.3m in the first half of 2020 compared to the corresponding period last year. To keep up with this growth, Dubai Customs launched a cross border e-commerce platform, which is expected to facilitate this growth.”

Musabih stated that meeting with the employees at the air cargo centers gave a clearer idea of the future needs and aspirations.

Air cargo customs centers made 297 seizures in the first 10 months this year, including 237 drug seizures that weighed 217.76kg, and 26 customs evasion cases, valued Dh1.87m.

Musabih pointed out that these centers have played a crucial role during the spread of the pandemic, and Dubai Customs ensured their centers are well prepared to provide excellent uninterrupted services.