Dubai Customs develops inspection managers’ competencies

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020) As part of its efforts to develop the managerial skills of customs inspection managers, the HR Division in cooperation with the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs organized a workshop. Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and heads of inspection at different customs centers attended the workshop.

Dr. Busnad applauded the role played by the HR Division in developing professional competencies of employees in different departments.



“We give credit to the HR Division in developing competencies of our frontline employees who work day and night to facilitate trade and protect the society.”

On his part, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs said; “The leadership program was tailored to meet the inspection managers’ needs. We aim to ensure our inspection managers are highly efficient to do their part in facilitating trade and securing the borders.”

The program included psychometric evaluation and virtual reality training.