UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Develops Inspection Managers’ Competencies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 04:29 PM

Dubai Customs develops inspection managers’ competencies

As part of its efforts to develop the managerial skills of customs inspection managers, the HR Division in cooperation with the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs organized a workshop

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020) As part of its efforts to develop the managerial skills of customs inspection managers, the HR Division in cooperation with the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs organized a workshop. Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and heads of inspection at different customs centers attended the workshop.

Dr. Busnad applauded the role played by the HR Division in developing professional competencies of employees in different departments.


“We give credit to the HR Division in developing competencies of our frontline employees who work day and night to facilitate trade and protect the society.”
On his part, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs said; “The leadership program was tailored to meet the inspection managers’ needs. We aim to ensure our inspection managers are highly efficient to do their part in facilitating trade and securing the borders.”
The program included psychometric evaluation and virtual reality training.

Related Topics

Dubai

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

6 minutes ago

Imamul Haq is out from New Zealand Test series

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 1,542 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Accused arrested, hashish recovered in sialkot

18 minutes ago

PM, Army Chief will visit Saudi Arabia next month

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.