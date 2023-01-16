UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs DG Visits Inland Customs Centers, Reviews Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Dubai Customs DG visits Inland Customs Centers, reviews progress

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, commenced the 2023 visit program by visiting the Inland Customs Centers Management

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023) H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, commenced the 2023 visit program by visiting the Inland Customs Centers Management.

Musabih toured the Management along with the senior management team who accompanied him in the visit. He reviewed the customs services and facilities the Department provides to clients at two centers: Ducamz Customs Center and Dry Port Customs Center.

He was briefed on the achievements of the Management and affiliated centers in 2022, as well as the plans and programs adopted to enhance performance, and facilitate trade in support of the national economy and the emirate’s distinguished global position.

Musabih shared; “Our smart and advanced services in Dubai Customs enable clients complete their transactions from anywhere in a very short time. This has raised our clients’ happiness to a record 99% and reflected positively on mutual trade and foreign investment in the emirate. The customs centers keep developing so that they can keep up with the buzzing tourism and travel activity in the emirate, and to ensure safe and pleasant travel experience for every passenger at Dubai Airports.

The Inland Customs Centers Management completed 791,000 customs declarations and made 574 seizures in 2022. Hatta Border Crossing center dealt with 586,920 vehicles and 78,696 trucks last year. The crossing plays a major role in supplying the local market with foodstuffs and building materials. Vegetables and fruits, perfumes, electrical appliances, electronics, foodstuffs, soft drinks, juices, dairy products, marble, ceramics, cars and engines, heavy machinery, and cement are the main commodities that cross the border on a daily basis.

Ducamz Customs Center, the only of its kind in the region, facilitates importing and re-exporting vehicles for clients in line with the free zone’s procedures and policies. Clients can clear their shipments 24/7.

The Dry Port Customs Center completed 254,118 VCC vehicle carnets in 2022.

Related Topics

Dubai Visit Vehicles Vehicle Border Market From

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in ..

US Treasury Chief to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in Switzerland on January 18 - Re ..

11 minutes ago
 Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesi ..

Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesia After Violent Protests - Bei ..

11 minutes ago
 Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Au ..

Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Australian Open test

14 minutes ago
 VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

14 minutes ago
 PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG p ..

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

15 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per ..

Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.