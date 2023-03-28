Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai International Airport

Manual baggage inspection time reduced from 7 minutes to 90 seconds using latest technologies

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized the importance of facilitating the movement of travelers arriving in the UAE through Dubai airports, which gives a distinctive impression that Dubai is the capital of global tourism and a haven for tourists. He also highlighted how the innovative customs procedures of Dubai Customs support Dubai International Airport's plans to maintain its leading and prestigious position as the busiest international airport, relying on modern technologies and artificial intelligence features that the government department has invested in over the past years.

One of the services that the government department is developing to serve travelers is the "Pre-Export System," which aims to enhance client satisfaction by attracting traders and carriers of valuable goods through a service that handles re-export transactions and stores shipments in advance of departure, while benefiting from storage fees for customs warehouses. Another initiative is the "Self-Handling Service" for delivering customs documents to companies around the clock via a self-service to receive them using a QR code, and the "Electronic Control System," which is an innovative and intelligent operating mechanism that links inspection departments with electronic systems and monitoring mechanisms to ensure the efficiency of inspection processes and professionalism in work.

This was announced during an evening visit by the Director General of Dubai Customs and the leadership team to Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1, where they were greeted by Khaled Ahmed, Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department and the terminal’s team managers.

During the visit, Khalid Ahmed emphasized that the Passenger Operations Department is working closely to streamline passenger flow, especially during peak travel seasons. This is achieved by harnessing all smart customs services and procedures aimed at travelers while taking the utmost precautions to protect the UAE borders. He pointed out that the unique smart systems developed by Dubai Customs employees and qualified inspection personnel have brought happiness to the faces of travelers by facilitating procedures and accelerating their movement. The customer happiness rate for the Passenger Operations Department reached 97.4% at the end of last year, putting us at the forefront when sharing our experiences with various entities. He added that the manual inspection time for suspected baggage has been reduced from 7 minutes to just 90 seconds by relying on the latest inspection devices and honing the skills of inspectors.