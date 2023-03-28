UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Director General Prioritizes Passenger Flow During Visit To Dubai International Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 03:23 PM

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai International Airport

Manual baggage inspection time reduced from 7 minutes to 90 seconds using latest technologies

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized the importance of facilitating the movement of travelers arriving in the UAE through Dubai airports, which gives a distinctive impression that Dubai is the capital of global tourism and a haven for tourists. He also highlighted how the innovative customs procedures of Dubai Customs support Dubai International Airport's plans to maintain its leading and prestigious position as the busiest international airport, relying on modern technologies and artificial intelligence features that the government department has invested in over the past years.

One of the services that the government department is developing to serve travelers is the "Pre-Export System," which aims to enhance client satisfaction by attracting traders and carriers of valuable goods through a service that handles re-export transactions and stores shipments in advance of departure, while benefiting from storage fees for customs warehouses. Another initiative is the "Self-Handling Service" for delivering customs documents to companies around the clock via a self-service to receive them using a QR code, and the "Electronic Control System," which is an innovative and intelligent operating mechanism that links inspection departments with electronic systems and monitoring mechanisms to ensure the efficiency of inspection processes and professionalism in work.

This was announced during an evening visit by the Director General of Dubai Customs and the leadership team to Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1, where they were greeted by Khaled Ahmed, Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department and the terminal’s team managers.

During the visit, Khalid Ahmed emphasized that the Passenger Operations Department is working closely to streamline passenger flow, especially during peak travel seasons. This is achieved by harnessing all smart customs services and procedures aimed at travelers while taking the utmost precautions to protect the UAE borders. He pointed out that the unique smart systems developed by Dubai Customs employees and qualified inspection personnel have brought happiness to the faces of travelers by facilitating procedures and accelerating their movement. The customer happiness rate for the Passenger Operations Department reached 97.4% at the end of last year, putting us at the forefront when sharing our experiences with various entities. He added that the manual inspection time for suspected baggage has been reduced from 7 minutes to just 90 seconds by relying on the latest inspection devices and honing the skills of inspectors.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Visit All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

6 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

3 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.