Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Kuwaiti PAI

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022) Dubai Customs received a senior Kuwaiti delegation headed by H.E. Abdulkarim Taqi, Director-General, Public Authority for Industry (PAI). Mansoor Al-Malik, executive director for policies and legislation Division received the Kuwaiti delegation, and the meeting was attended by Majid Al Ali, Director of Customs Declarations Department, Manager of Customs Procedures Section, Khawla Humaid from Corporate Communication Department, as well as a number of Kuwaiti businessmen and traders. Al-Malik talked about the latest developments and new projects at Dubai Customs and their role in facilitating global trade and investment.

He also touched on the role played by the Policy and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs in setting policies related to value, customs tariff and origin, and the protection of intellectual property rights in accordance with local and international requirements, representing Dubai Customs before the local authorities in the country, and external organizations including the World Customs Organization, the World Trade Organization, and other concerned parties.

“The Kuwaiti delegation's visit reflects the two parties' desire to boost cooperation in trade and economic sectors, exchange experiences, discuss available opportunities and how to encourage investments and increase trade exchanges between Dubai and Kuwait. On his part, H.E. Abdulkarim Taqi said the visit is part of the Kuwaiti participation in EXPO2020 Dubai through the Kuwaiti Industry Week and it aims to enhance ties with the brothers in Dubai, especially with Dubai Customs has achieved outstanding by providing stellar customs services to support the flexibility and sustainability of supply chains.