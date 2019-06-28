UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Discusses More Cooperation With French Delegation

Technical Support Department at Dubai Customs received visitors from the French embassy including MrRafiqHonas, Customs attaché at the embassy and Gregory Hanin of Getxent company

The visitors showcased a disruptive product whichis made of an innovative material able to collect a huge amount of odorous molecules and releasing them in a controlled manner during months. The product has especially been validated for training for explosives detection. The visit aims to enhance ties of cooperation and partnership between the External Relationships Section at the Corporate Communications Department and its partners. Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department and his team received the delegates and listened to their presentation on how to use the product and train sniffer dogs deal with it.

Commenting on the visit, Al Suwaidi said Dubai Customs keeps abreast of the latest technologies and advancements to prevent illicit trade and smuggling attempts. “These products and devices facilitate our inspection efforts and save us time needed to secure the whole process,” Al Suwaidi said “We will try it out and train our dogs on it for 3-5 months. It helps detect narcotics, currency, weaponry, and explosives.” At the end of the visit, Al Suwaidi thanked the visitors for selecting Dubai Customs to be the first customs organization in the UAE to learn about this product.

More Stories From World

