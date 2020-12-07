Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technological projects at Gitex 2020

HE Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation visited Gitex Technology exhibition and toured the Dubai Customs pavilion in the presence of HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and the senior management team

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) HE Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation visited Gitex Technology exhibition and toured the Dubai Customs pavilion in the presence of HE Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and the senior management team.

Bin Sulayem highly applauded Dubai Customs’ smart systems and cutting-edge technologies displayed at the renowned exhibition. He stated that these systems and projects play a major role in promoting trade and tourism, boosting the status of the emirate as a global business hub and overcoming the challenges posed by the spread of the pandemic following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Customs pavilion also received HE Ahmed Bin Lahej, General Manager of the Federal Customs Authority and the accompanying delegation. They listened to a brief on Dubai Customs’ latest projects and services, and their role in facilitating trade and the global supply chain.

As part of its vision in protecting society and boosting sustainable development, Dubai Customs actively participated in Gitex Technology Week 2020. On the 2nd day of the exhibition, Dubai Customs displayed eight smart initiatives and systems that contribute to develop customs inspection sector in general. These systems feature advanced technologies including 3Dimaging, remote controlling and e-connectivity with other Dubai Customs systems such as the Smart Risk Engine and Mirsal.

“Dubai Customs attaches importance to the inspection sector to ensure safe and smooth flow of trade and protection from the hazards of illegitimate goods following the wise leadership’s vision,” said Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs. “Our initiatives and technologies displayed at Gitex 2020 are very advanced and tailored to cater to our specific needs.

Dubai Customs took their competencies to an unprecedented level by developing security systems and incorporating advanced technologies. We have recently launched Siyaj (fence) project to monitor and control customs ports in Dubai using AI and other cutting-edge technologies to detect illegitimate materials and explosives, aided by drones and K9 unit.”

The projects displayed at Gitex 2020 are:

- Fast Container Scanning Device:It provides multiple screening features including the ability to scan 150 containers per hour with high accuracy in reading container identification numbers and converting them into digital forms to link with Mirsal system.

- Smart Control Room:A new way of operating Dubai Customs Control Rooms at port scanning areas, that utilizes advanced Internet of Things (IoT) integration to proactively detect any potential business disruption due to emergencies and incidents.

- 3D Parcel Scanner: The device can be remotely controlled, and it is the first of its kind in the Middle East and the second worldwide.It earned awards from the Ideas America 2019 and Ideas UK 2019.

- Radiation Detector Back-Pack;a smart, sophisticated device for detecting and identifying radiation sources and radioactive materials

- Personal Radiation Dosimeter;this pocket-sized, direct-reading PRD accurately detects and measures radiation exposure for inspectors and personnel working in potentially hazardous environments

- Borescope; an optical instrument designed to assist visual inspection of narrow, difficult-to-reach cavities

- Smart Inspection Table; a smart and innovative inspection platform that includes an integrated system for tracking and documenting the inspection process.

- Passenger Vehicle Mega Scanner; which consists of two x-ray scanning machines that operate simultaneously to scan all kinds of passenger vehicles passing through Hatta Border Cross. It has the ability to screen 150 vehicles per hour and read license plates with 98% accuracy.