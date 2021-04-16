UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Displays Experience In Developing Creative Services To Saudi Customs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:07 PM

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing creative services to Saudi Customs

Dubai Customs highlighted its experience in developing disruptive customs systems and services, in a virtual meeting with officials from the Saudi Customs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) Dubai Customs highlighted its experience in developing disruptive customs systems and services, in a virtual meeting with officials from the Saudi Customs.
The meeting aimed at exchange of knowledge between the two customs departments, and exploring more cooperation.
From the Saudi Customs, Bandar Al Balawi and Abdul Rahman Khalaf Technology Department, Ibrahim Al Shaia, Security Affairs Department and Musaid Al Sudairi, Revenue Department, attended the meeting.

Falah Khalil Al Sammak, Senior Manager of DXB Terminal 2 welcomed the Saudi delegates and said the customs relationships with the Saudi Customs is very important in facilitating regional and global trade. He shed light on certain projects and applications developed by Dubai Customs including the iDeclare.

The mobile app enables passengers arriving in Dubai to securely submit Customs declarations electronically, thus bypassing the current traditional paper forms. It simplifies the Customs clearance process for passengers by enabling self-declaration of their must-declare commercial goods, personal effects or cash either pre or post arrival at the airport, saving them both time and effort.
In addition, Al Sammak talked about Al Kashif Buggy, designed to thwart all types of smuggling, and the Smart Inspection Table, which has integrated tracking and inspection documentation system.
At the end of the meeting, the Saudi delegates commended the advanced level Dubai Customs reached in applying sophisticated technologies and applications expressing interest in more future meetings towards more fruitful cooperation.

