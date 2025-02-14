Dubai Customs Empowers Emirati Talent With Open Day For Private Sector Opportunities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 08:25 PM
As part of the "Masar 33" program and in collaboration with prominent logistics companies, Dubai Customs hosted an open day for employment in the private sector
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) As part of the "Masar 33" program and in collaboration with prominent logistics companies, Dubai Customs hosted an open day for employment in the private sector. The event was organized by "Dubai Logistics Academy" and a selection of leading logistics solution providers to recruit national talent for private-sector roles. This initiative aligns with the Dubai government's vision and supports the achievement of the city's economic and social objectives, particularly focusing on increasing Emiratisation and investing in the local workforce.
During the open day, held at the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, a large turnout of UAE nationals with high school and university qualifications explored job opportunities, participated in on-the-spot interviews, and had the chance to meet with hiring managers directly.
Job seekers also received valuable advice and insights about working in the logistics sector.
Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, emphasized that the initiative is part of Dubai Customs' ongoing efforts to partner with global logistics firms, promote Emiratisation, and invest in human capital. The event also showcased "Dubai Logistics Academy," which supports both citizens and non-citizens in developing their skills through innovative academic and professional programs under the "Masar 33" initiative, aimed at helping achieve Dubai’s economic and social agenda.
