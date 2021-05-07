Dubai Customs enhances cooperation with trademark owners to protect intellectual property in post covid-19 era

Dubai Customs’ IPR Department organized a virtual meeting with the trademark owners to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two sides, and any future shared projects and initiatives

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th April, 2021) Dubai Customs’ IPR Department organized a virtual meeting with the trademark owners to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two sides, and any future shared projects and initiatives.



From Dubai Customs, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, Noura Ahmed, Manager of IP Recording Section, Mohammed bin Nasir, Manager of IP Dispute Section, Eng. Saeed bin Faris, Team Leader, and Samiha Hasan Albloushi, IP Officer attended the meeting.



Malik Hanouf, CEO of Brand Owners' Protection Group and representatives of 29 legal services and law offices represented the other side.

Ozair reaffirmed the importance of effective communication between the Government and private sector to exchange knowledge and expertise in how best to protect the rights of brand owners.



“The UAE has achieved a lot of success in all walks of life in the last 50 years following the leadership’s wise vision which calls for encouraging creativity, protecting intellectual rights and supporting trade and investments,” said Ozair.

The two sides discussed best methods to tackle all difficulties and challenges to protect the intellectual property rights and learn from the lessons of covid-19 in setting plans for the post covid-19 era.

Malik Hanouf thanked Dubai Customs for their outstanding efforts in protecting the rights of trademark owners and fighting counterfeit goods, and for their effective cooperation and communication with the private sector.