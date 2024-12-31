Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing With Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accreditation
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 03:31 PM
The Dubai Logistics Academy has received accreditation for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) from the United Kingdom, a prestigious certification that affirms the academy’s commitment to meeting global standards and requirements in training and professional development.
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Dubai Logistics Academy has received accreditation for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) from the United Kingdom, a prestigious certification that affirms the academy’s commitment to meeting global standards and requirements in training and professional development. Obtaining the internationally recognized CPD accreditation is a strategic milestone that enhances the standing of Dubai Logistics Academy as a reputable academic institution under Dubai Customs. It positions the academy as a trusted academic destination, offering programs and courses based on best practices. This contributes to the preparation of skilled professionals and leaders equipped to meet the demands of both local and global labor markets, aligning with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership to develop the capabilities of Emirati youth through professional education and field training at the highest levels. The goal is to actively participate in sustainable development efforts and achieve the targets of Dubai's social agenda, D33, which complements the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, also known as D33, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Dubai community and responds to its ambitions.
Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, stated, "This accreditation adds significant value to the Dubai Logistics Academy’s track record, enhancing the value of the certificates issued by the academy. These certificates are now recognized not only at the local level but also internationally. This recognition offers a substantial competitive edge to trainees aiming to work or develop their skills in logistics, supply chain management, and customs administration.
" He also emphasized, "We will work with our strategic partners in the coming period to ensure that national talent in the UAE benefits from this new global accreditation. The academy spares no effort in collaborating with local institutions and companies, aiming to achieve the ultimate goal of establishing this leading academic and professional institution to enhance the UAE's national readiness and elevate the professional expertise of Emirati human capital."
He added, "The accredited training programs at Dubai Logistics Academy include a wide range of courses designed to meet the needs of various sectors, including supply chain management, freight and transportation, warehouse and storage management, logistics planning, leadership and soft skills programs, and customs science programs." Al Ghaffari noted that global data and economic trends confirm the steady growth of the logistics sector, as well as supply chains, trade, and freight industries. This calls for a proactive approach with innovative visions and initiatives that keep pace with this rapid development to support the knowledge-based national economy and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for these vital sectors.
The CPD Standards Office is a leading UK institution for accrediting continuous professional development programs. It is renowned for providing reliable standards and comprehensive reviews of training programs to ensure their quality and professional effectiveness, enjoying global recognition among educational institutions and multinational corporations.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accreditation3 minutes ago
-
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka win season-openers but Kyrgios loses on return15 minutes ago
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement15 minutes ago
-
China says shared Covid information 'without holding anything back'1 hour ago
-
Asian stocks dip as Santa snubs Wall Street1 hour ago
-
Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 20252 hours ago
-
Kyrgios goes down fighting on return, Sabalenka wins season-opener2 hours ago
-
One dead, one missing as cargo ship sinks off Philippines2 hours ago
-
China slams 'groundless' claims of cyberattack on US Treasury2 hours ago
-
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon3 hours ago
-
China says shared Covid information 'without holding anything back'3 hours ago