Dubai Customs foils smuggling 274,000 captagon pills

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ): Dubai Customs foiled a drug smuggling attempt in which the smugglers concealed the drugs in the fuel tank of their vessel. They thought inspectors will not search in that hot spot of the vessel near the engine which can reach up to 60 degrees Celsius.

The confused dhow captain aroused the suspections of the inspectors who has high experience and training in body language. Thorough inspections led to uncover 137 plastic bags that contained 274,000 Captagon pills.

This is the second biggest drug seizure for the Coastal Customs Centers Management after the seizure of 783,800 captagon pills in 2018. There were 8 drug seizures in 2018.

This reflects the very important role Dubai Customs plays in protecting society and securing borders as part of its vision of becoming the leading customs administration in the world supporting legitimate trade. With this in mind, Dubai Customs held 13 training workshops last year, and in 1Q this year it organized 4 training workshops which targeted 178 inspectors. “Smugglers use different methods to get away with their illegal items but we thwart their attempts due to the vigilance and sophisticated training of our inspectors,” Ahmed Al Daleel, Head of Coastal Customs Center Management said. “Dubai Customs prevents illegal trade and smuggling of drugs and all restricted goods as part of its vision of protecting society and supporting legitimate trade".