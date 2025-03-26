Open Menu

Dubai Customs Fosters Client Partnerships With A Ramadan Suhoor Gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:33 PM

As part of its commitment to fostering strong trade relations and enhancing engagement with its key clients, Dubai Customs hosted a special Ramadan suhoor to celebrate the holy month

The event brought together a distinguished group of clients from various sectors and was attended by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, along with the department’s senior leadership.

This initiative aimed to reflect the spirit of Ramadan while emphasizing Dubai Customs’ appreciation for its clients, who play a key role in its journey toward excellence.
The gathering provided a platform for open discussions, where Dr.

Busenad extended his Ramadan greetings to the attendees and spoke about enhancing future collaboration and creating a business environment built on trust and partnership.
He highlighted that true growth can only be achieved through strong and lasting partnerships with clients.

Dubai Customs is committed to creating sustainable dialogue platforms such as the Dubai Customs Advisory Council, which provides a space for clients to share their suggestions and ideas. These discussions drive ongoing improvements to customs services and align with Dubai’s economic development plans, including the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
Dr.

Busenad also reaffirmed Dubai Customs' role in supporting trade and investment and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and logistics.

Guided by the UAE’s leadership, the department works to create a competitive and attractive business environment for investors and companies.

Clients are at the center of Dubai Customs’ strategy, as their engagement and feedback contribute to the continuous improvement of customs services. By understanding their needs and expectations, the department can develop smart and innovative solutions that enhance their experience and support their business growth.
Mohammed Al Ghaffari, executive director of the human resources sector at Dubai Customs, also spoke about the department’s strong relationship with its clients.

He emphasized that long-term success is built on close cooperation, which helps create an efficient, transparent, and seamless customs experience. Dubai Customs continues to leverage its advanced infrastructure and smart customs services to streamline trade operations and boost Dubai’s competitiveness in the global economy.

Strengthening client relationships through innovative solutions, simplified procedures, and a flexible business environment remains a top priority. This commitment has contributed to a 47% increase in customs transactions in 2024 compared to the previous year.
Dubai Customs regularly organizes such events as part of its strategy to build lasting partnerships and support growth, innovation, and leadership in the customs and trade sector.

