Dubai Customs frontline heroes vow to continue selfless efforts

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th June, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers.

The message has raised the morals of Dubai Customs inspection officers and employees, being frontline workers, and renewed their strength in serving the nation and protecting the society.



Inspection officers and employees expressed their happiness for this expressive and deep message shared by the Crown Prince who described anyone involved in the effort as “today’s finest soldiers”.

And he said their ongoing "selflessness" showed enormous courage, redefining the meaning of "service and sacrifice".

Inspection officers vowed to continue their dedication and enthusiasm in working together against crises and turning challenges into opportunities following the wise vision of the leadership.



Dubai Customs frontline workers expressed their happiness and gratitude for His Highness’s emotional letter in appreciation of all who worked selflessly in fighting the pandemic.

“We are grateful and happy for His Highness’s unique message which encourages our frontline workers to work even harder to ensure the safety and security of our society,” said Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs.

“During this time and all times, our inspection officers do their vital job in facilitating travel and trade while protecting society from the hazards of illegitimate trade.”

Busnad added: “On behalf of all Dubai Customs employees and inspectors we are proud to thank His Highness for his letter and we promise to continue the honest efforts to overcome all challenges on the way,and to ensure the best for our economy and society inspired by the wise vision of our leadership.

”

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs said:

“During what has been a testing time for all of us, all our employees worked selflessly to ensure undisrupted trade activity and, at the same time, ensure safety for everyone involved.

The directives and unlimited support of the Dubai Executive Council have been the main catalyst in our success in enhancing economic growth and protecting the society.”

Inspection officers expressed their gratitude for His Highness’s kind message.

Hamid Al Haj, Senior Inspection Officer at the Passenger Operations Department said:

“With this appreciation from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, we are more resilient and promise to work diligently to keep our country safe, protected and distinguished.”

Hasan Al Joker, Head of Inspection Team said: “We realize the incessant efforts of our wise leadership in supporting us and this encourages us and leads us to more success to meet the expectations of His Highness, no matter how big the challenges are.”

Shaikha Bu-ashuan, inspection officer, said:

“Shaikh Hamdan’s letter was very motivating to us.

We feel proud we are part of the collective national efforts in curbing the pandemic and containing the disaster.”

Zubair Al Muhairi, inspection officer, said:” His Highness’s unique letter has motivated us to work at full capacity to maintain our role in the UAE as a global model of modernity and distinction.”