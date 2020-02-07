Dubai Customs fully prepared for UAE Innovation Month 2020

Dubai Customs is ready for the UAE Innovation Month 2020, which will see the oldest government department in Dubai raise awareness around its vital role in supporting the national economy, securing the borders and promoting Dubai as a global capital of economy

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) Dubai Customs is ready for the UAE Innovation Month 2020, which will see the oldest government department in Dubai raise awareness around its vital role in supporting the national economy, securing the borders and promoting Dubai as a global capital of economy.



The UAE Innovation Month was announced to celebrate “innovation” across the nation. The Month-long festival aims to contribute to strengthening the country's position as a global hub for innovation, enhance the development of innovative ideas and capabilities, and creates a widespread culture of innovation and celebrate innovation in the UAE and supports the national innovation strategy.



UAE Innovation Month is one of the largest innovation festivals in the world and a consolidated effort by government, the private sector and individuals to help create a widespread culture of innovation in the UAE.

With innovation in the heart of what it does, Dubai Customs will actively participate with a number of initiatives and activities from 22th to 29th February.

During the week, Dubai Customs will share its innovations with other departments to develop services that make clients happier and save them time and effort.



The Dubai Customs Committee for the UAE Innovation Month, in its meeting headed by Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department and attended by Khawla Slaes, head of administrative affairs department and the members of the committee, endorsed a number of innovative ideas that included exhibitions to be held in partnership with other government partners.

“Diversity is important when it comes to innovation ideas.

It means you are reaching out to larger and more diversified audience,” bin Gharib said. “Our initiatives will be seen in airports, shopping malls, and our buildings and customs centers.

Activities will include innovation workshops, forums, and museums, which all aim to promote and celebrate innovation as an effective tool and catalyst of modernization and development. This program will help encourage innovative ideas in fulfilment of the vision of the wise leadership in line with the UAE preparations to host EXPO 2020 and beyond.”