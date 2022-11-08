UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Fully Prepared To Support Qatar Word Cup 2022 Fans

Published November 08, 2022

Dubai Customs fully prepared to support Qatar Word Cup 2022 fans

Dubai Customs has completed its preparations to support Dubai’s hosting of visitors and fans coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) Dubai Customs has completed its preparations to support Dubai’s hosting of visitors and fans coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Juma Al-Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, toured the customs centers for passengers and air cargo at Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Logistics City. Members of the senior leadership team at Dubai Customs and a number of directors of customs departments and centers participated in this tour.

During his tour, Al-Ghaith was briefed on the preparations made by the customs centers to facilitate the traffic of visitors and fans during the 2022 World Cup from Dubai to Qatar, from its launch on November 20 to its conclusion on December 18.

Dubai Customs will provide the best services and facilities to ensure smooth, quick and effecient movement of fans, visitors, and teams’ sports equipment during the tournament.

During his tour, Al-Ghaith was briefed on the procedures taken by the Al Maktoum Air Cargo Center to facilitate air shipments. The tour also covered the Dubai Logistics City customs center, which provides best services and customs facilities to companies and traders to make the maximum possible benefit from choosing Dubai as the preferred destination for their commercial operations.

Al-Ghaith commented; “Dubai Customs plays a vital role in supporting regional and global events hosted by the region. The World Cup 2022 is an opportunity for nations and peoples to interact and communicate. For this, we vehemently stand behind this renowned tournament to ensure its success through hosting the visitors and fans and facilitating their movement from Dubai to Qatar.”

