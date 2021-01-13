Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorization to registered Ducamz car dealers

HE Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation stated that Dubai has managed to contain the economic slowdown resulted from the spread of covid-19 pandemic and its negative effects on global trade and supply chain activities

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020) HE Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation stated that Dubai has managed to contain the economic slowdown resulted from the spread of covid-19 pandemic and its negative effects on global trade and supply chain activities. The emirate maintained a momentum in its external trade, with customs transactions growing 23% and customs declarations growing 30% compared to 2019.

Bin Sulayem said: “Dubai Government has put strong plans and programs to ensure quick recovery from the effects of the pandemic. The generous stimulus package launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has enhanced liquidity, reduced the impact of the global economic situation, and ensured continuous flow of local and foreign investments. “We are optimistic and confident that this year Dubai’s economy will grow, and trade activity is already showing good signs of recovery with all businesses now returning to their normal activities thanks to a resilient economy and very advanced technological infrastructures. “We, in the government sector, work in tandem with the private sector to overcome the challenge posed by the pandemic and ensure businesses go back to normal.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation didn’t stop any activities during the crisis, and we look forward to boosting our activities to cover the transportation of the vaccine.” During his visit to Deira Wharfage, and Ducamz and Dry Port customs centers, Bin Sualyem highlighted the great role Dubai Creek plays in developing maritime trade, especially with the brilliant facilities and innovative services Dubai offers to merchants and vessel owners. These include a smart platform that regulates dhow operations in Dubai Creek enabling merchants to book for their shipments through a single easy to use application.

HE Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and members of the higher management accompanied the Chairman in his visit. The Land Customs Centers Management reviewed their efforts in developing customs services and facilities delivered to clients at Ducamz customs center (Vehicle import and re-export free zone) to ensure speedy customs transactions and streamlined legitimate trade. During the visit, Dubai Customs launched its first initiative in 2021, which entitles Ducamz car dealers, registered at Dubai Customs, issue their vehicle certificates without the need to visit the center for the same purpose. This makes the process easier and faster for dealers and clients. On his part, Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said: “2020 was full of challenges, but we managed to overcome all the difficulties thanks to our close cooperation with our private sector partners, and we performed very well throughout the year. We will continue to play a pivotal role in bolstering the sustainability of our national economy and be well prepared for the next promising phase of development. There are great expectations of recovery and growth, especially with the advent of EXPO 2020. At the same time we continue upgrading our customs systems and services using the latest AI technologies including the cross border e-commerce platform.” In the last year, Ducamz and Dry Port Centers completed around 1.3m transactions (1.12m transactions by Dry Port Center, and 161.4k transactions by Ducamz). The Dry Port Customs Center completed 934,624 customs declarations and 30,157 inspection booking requests, whereas Ducamz completed 40,476 customs declarations and 6,914 inspection booking requests. Each center made two seizures during the year. Hamad Kajour, acting director of Land Customs Center Management, Mohammed Abdullah, senior inspection manager at Hatta Customs Center, Naji Matar, senior inspection manager at Ducamz, Hamad Al Katbi, inspection manager at Dry Port and Khalfan bin Natouf, customs expert were there during the Chairman’s visit.