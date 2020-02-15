UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Graduates 1st Batch Of “Dubai Customs Leaders” Program

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:06 PM

Dubai Customs graduates 1st batch of “Dubai Customs Leaders” program

“Dubai Customs Leaders” training program graduated the first batch of employees who joined the program to develop their leadership competencies and gain learning and skills on how to overcome current and future challenges

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th February, 2020) “Dubai Customs Leaders” training program graduated the first batch of employees who joined the program to develop their leadership competencies and gain learning and skills on how to overcome current and future challenges.


The program, which Dubai Customs launched at the end of 2019, engaged 16 employees from different departments and centers in Dubai Customs.
The 54-hour program, accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management, ILM, included different sessions that covered topics like personal skills, authorization, leadership, team motivation and leadership skills.


In the program, a Virtual Reality Leadership Lab was launched to train the employees in a unique and more interactive content.


Commenting on the program, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department said:
“Dubai Customs saves no effort to develop the skills of its employees to keep abreast with the technological advancements through mature innovative programs.

This follows our wise leadership’s vision and the national strategy of preparing a well-educated and trained generation able to drive development forward in all sectors.”
Members of the higher management including Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and heads of customs centers visited the program participants with the aim of advising them and giving them new skills and insight.

Related Topics

Dubai 2019 All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 action to be called in Urdu

6 minutes ago

15 people died in bus accident in Jhal Magsi

9 minutes ago

Commissioning Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy’s Offsho ..

11 minutes ago

India Urges Turkey to Not Interfere in Region's In ..

20 minutes ago

Marylebone Cricket Club beat Lahore Qalandars by f ..

20 minutes ago

40 students complete Fahm-e- Quran from BZU

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.