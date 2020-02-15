Dubai Customs graduates 1st batch of “Dubai Customs Leaders” program

“Dubai Customs Leaders” training program graduated the first batch of employees who joined the program to develop their leadership competencies and gain learning and skills on how to overcome current and future challenges

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th February, 2020) “Dubai Customs Leaders” training program graduated the first batch of employees who joined the program to develop their leadership competencies and gain learning and skills on how to overcome current and future challenges.



The program, which Dubai Customs launched at the end of 2019, engaged 16 employees from different departments and centers in Dubai Customs.

The 54-hour program, accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management, ILM, included different sessions that covered topics like personal skills, authorization, leadership, team motivation and leadership skills.



In the program, a Virtual Reality Leadership Lab was launched to train the employees in a unique and more interactive content.



Commenting on the program, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department said:

“Dubai Customs saves no effort to develop the skills of its employees to keep abreast with the technological advancements through mature innovative programs.

This follows our wise leadership’s vision and the national strategy of preparing a well-educated and trained generation able to drive development forward in all sectors.”

Members of the higher management including Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and heads of customs centers visited the program participants with the aim of advising them and giving them new skills and insight.