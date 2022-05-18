Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in Q1 2022, with a value of AED2b

Dubai Customs handled 285,000 deposit refund requests in Q1 2022 growing 20% from 238,000 requests in the same period in 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022) Dubai Customs handled 285,000 deposit refund requests in Q1 2022 growing 20% from 238,000 requests in the same period in 2021.

The value of refund requests grew 45% in Q1 2022 to AED 2 billion compared to the corresponding period last year. The Smart Deposit Refund system provides a smooth and outstanding experience to clients. The in-house developed system enable clients request refund 24/7, saving time and effort, and reducing cost for companies.

There are 18,000 deposit requests with AED 130 million of transferred customs fees in Q1 completed through the Gulf state public electronic clearing system. The online customs fees transfer system is an important technical tool of reducing time needed to transfer customs fees, thus boosting cooperation between gulf customs administrations

“The considerable growth in deposit refund requests in Q1 reflects a healthy and robust trade movement in Dubai, and the emirate’s efforts in leading international recovery,” said Yousef Al-Hashimi, Acting CEO, Customer Management Division. “Dubai Customs facilitates customs procedures for clients by creating advanced systems.

The smart Deposit Refund System; the first of its kind in the world, is a technologically advanced innovation that can handle more than two million requests per year. Client happiness rose to 91.8% as per Dubai Government customer happiness study 2021. We are the first customs administration at the gulf state level to introduce deposit refund service online.”

Al-Hashimi pointed out that Dubai Customs’ electronic entry/exit certificates initiative, launched in cooperation with DP World- Emirates Region, facilitates customs operations, especially refund requests. The initiative also boosts exports from Jebel Ali Port in line with Dubai Customs strategic plan 2021-2026, which, among other objectives, aims to introduce an exceptional experience to clients, increase their revenues and support the interests of regional and global firms, based in Dubai.

On his part, Mohammed Al Hashmi, Director of Claim and Refund Department said: “Completing refund requests in short time; maximum two days, provides liquidity to companies and that stimulates and enhances their business activities. The enhancements to the refund platform has helped clients collect their deposits quickly and transparently.”