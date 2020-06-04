Dubai Customs honors 146 employees for their innovative ideas to fight covid-19

Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih honored 146 employees who gave viable ideas and suggestions to curb covid-19 pandemic

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020) Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih honored 146 employees who gave viable ideas and suggestions to curb covid-19 pandemic. This comes within the Government Department’s efforts to motivate its employees keep an innovative spirit and continue their viable suggestions and ideas to boost the Government Department’s overall performance, especially in response to covid-19 pandemic.

The ideas delivered by the honored employees make 72% of overall viable ideas submitted this year.

Addressing the honored employees through Teams Microsoft, Musabih said:

“We are facing covid-19 pandemic with all determination and awareness, and we are confident will get through this safe and sound to continue our journey of facilitating global trade and protecting society from all security and health hazards.



Innovative ideas and suggestions developed by our employees are a catalyst to boost our overall performance.

This helps us continue our efforts of facilitating legitimate trade and supporting Dubai external trade and the national economy, especially during this difficult time.”

Director General of Dubai Customs thanked the employees for their successful ideas which develop customs business in fulfilment of the government leadership and the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai of turning challenges into opportunities.



“The UAE is a unique example of progress, hard work and development. We are becoming a worldwide example to follow in dealing with this crisis” added Musabih.

Musabih encouraged the honored employees of keeping submitting new innovative ideas to be an example to follow by other Dubai Customs employees towards a sustainable development and excellent performance.