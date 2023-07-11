Open Menu

Dubai Customs Honors Distinguished Clients In Monthly Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 02:53 PM

Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the government department honored distinguished clients for the month of July

Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the government department honored distinguished clients for the month of July.

His Excellency directed the organization of a monthly ceremony to honor the government department's distinguished clients as part of the department's plan to enhance the happiness of customers, confirming that Dubai Customs' clients are partners in the success and leadership achieved by the department locally and globally.

Yousef Al-Hashimi, Executive Director, Customer Management Division (Acting), and Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department attended the ceremony. During the meeting, His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih exchanged views with the honored companies and listened to their opinions on the smart services provided by Dubai Customs.

Representatives of honored companies praised Dubai Customs for its vital role in facilitating business and delivering unparalleled customs services.

They highlighted the department's facilities that directly contribute to increased business returns, reduced costs, and enhanced trade growth, solidifying Dubai as the preferred destination for companies to work, trade, and invest.

The following companies were honored:

INCA Jewellers

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

4 All Group

Cosco Shipping Lines Emirates

Ocean Speed Shipping

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih confirmed that the department continues developing its customs services and procedures in order to achieve the highest levels of flow of goods and facilitate trade. Dubai Customs also seeks to innovate smart systems to support the position of the UAE on the global competitiveness indicators, where the UAE topped the trade category and reached the top ten in the annual report of global competitiveness 2023.

