Dubai Customs honors sponsors and participants in 3rd UAE Customs Week 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) Dubai Customs concluded its eventful 3rd UAE Customs Week 2020 with a closing ceremony, organized mainly to award and thank sponsors and active participants in the Week’s events.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of sponsors and partners along with executive directors and heads of customs departments and centers.

More than 30 activities were organized by Dubai Customs’ departments in the 3rd UAE Customs Week.

They included exhibitions and workshops which targeted different stakeholders including partners and clients.

In the event, the Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih delivered a speech and thanked all participants for making the activities a success.



The activities, organized for the 3rd UAE Customs Week 2020 under the theme “Dubai Customs: Driving Sustainability” have contributed in enhancing ties with partners and clients, Musabih said.



“These activities are meant to raise levels of client and partner satisfaction and to ensure they receive and benefit from our advanced services in the best possible way. This, along with many other initiatives, will help towards the main target of reaching up to Dh2tr by 2025 in Dubai external trade following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

Musabih added:

“This year’s UAE Customs Week has seen wide participation from different segments as the events were more diverse and engaging.

They included a number of exhibitions to highlight the historical side of Dubai Customs. We launched the Cross Border e-Commerce platform, which will help Dubai become a global hub for e-commerce, and we gave accreditation certificates to new members of the Authorized Economic Operator.

We have also graduated the first batch of Customs and Supply Chain which we launched in cooperation with the University of Dubai. We hope for more diversity and engagement in our events next year.”

Sponsors honored during the event were Oilfields Supply Center Limited, Al Siddiqi Holding, UPS Gulf LLC (Dubai Branch), JawharaJewellery, Agility Logistics, Aramex Emirates LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Globelink West Star Shipping LLC, Landmark Group, BaflehJewellery LLC, S G Solitaire Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Eros Electricals, Huawei, and Emirates Airlines.



A number of customs departments and divisions were also honored during the event including Customs auditing Department, Communications Department, Client Happiness Department, Administrative Affairs Department, Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, Customs Development Division (Service Innovation Department and Project Delivery Department), Authorized Economic Operator, Finance Department Passenger Operations Department (Terminals, 1,2 and 3, Al Maktoum Airport), Jebel Ali Customs Center Department, Land Customs Centers Management, IPR Department, Coastal Customs Centers Management, Air Customs Centers Management, and Tariff and Origin Department.