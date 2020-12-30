Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

In recognition of their long years in serving the Dubai Government and its vision, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has honoured 40 team members who have been instrumental in Dubai Customs’ success story

Bin Sulayem lauded the brilliant services those veterans have delivered. He noted that their praiseworthy contributions were key to many internationally recognized achievements. “I am delighted to be part of this celebration in the honour of our colleagues, some of whom have been with us for decades and continue to be fundamental to our corporate community.

This ceremony not only highlights their admirable efforts, but it is also a reiteration of our commitment towards them,” said Bin Sulyem. “We endeavour to maintain our close, family-oriented approach, despite rapid growth.

Dubai Customs has made its mark on the global Customs arena thanks to the long expertise and dedication of its employees, and their commitment to continuous development and innovation, which gained us international recognition and global leadership.

None of this would have been possible without our long- serving team members who have been the building blocks of Dubai Customs’ culture of excellence.” On his part, Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said, “Dubai Customs is grateful to our honourees, long- serving team members, whose persevering efforts, creativity and invaluable expertise have played a dynamic role in driving our growth and development forward.

Because of them Dubai Customs continues to extend its footprint and reputation among customs organizations worldwide.” Dubai Customs is keen to honour and retain such loyal and selfless personnel in view of their commendable contributions to the growth of their team and realization of our corporate vision, said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, executive director of HR Division.

The ceremony was held at the Etihad Museum in the presence of a host of senior executives, directors and honourees.