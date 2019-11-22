Dubai Customs’ HR concludes training for 54 employees

The HR Department at Dubai Customs concluded their human capital development training program which targeted 54 employees

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) The HR Department at Dubai Customs concluded their human capital development training program which targeted 54 employees. The program aimed to equip its people with the latest trends and skills in the HR field, especially for today’s concept “HR Business Partner”, which is designed to develop the knowledge and skills of business partners to enable them to build credibility to influence key business stakeholders.

The training was conducted in cooperation with CIPD Institute, the professional body for HR and people development. This course aimed to develop the participants’ knowledge and skills of Business Partnering to enable them to build credibility to influence key business stakeholders. They gained insights on what it means to be a ‘business savvy’ HR professional, understood and spoke the financial language of business, and appreciated the important role of HR analytics in developing an evidence-based approach to HR.

Concluding the program, Mohammed Al Ghafarri, Director of HR Department at Dubai Customs thanked the participating employees for their efforts in developing their skills towards a better future for the organization and for themselves.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Training will help them keep abreast with the latest trends in the HR field in fulfilment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Highly developed Human Resources can help sustain our national economy and strategic development projects in support of the country’s bold plans such as the Dubai 2021 Plan and the UAE Centennial 2071 which sees the UAE the best country in the world in all fields” Al Ghafarri said.

Asma Ahmed, Senior Training Manager said:

“The program has helped the participants appreciate the changing context in which HR is operating and the resulting shift in expectations and skills required of them. They also learnt about the foundations of business savvy HR and understood how to apply these foundations in Dubai Customs.”