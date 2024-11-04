Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations For 'Flag Day'
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 02:38 PM
In response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates in ministries and institutions in a unified manner, Dubai Customs celebrated Flag Day in a national atmosphere that embodies the highest expressions of belonging and loyalty
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) In response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates in ministries and institutions in a unified manner, Dubai Customs celebrated Flag Day in a national atmosphere that embodies the highest expressions of belonging and loyalty.
This event reaffirmed the unity and cohesion of the people of the UAE under the banner of union, in light of the visionary leadership. The UAE flag was raised at the main building of Dubai Customs at 11 a.m.
with the participation of His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, executive directors, department heads, and staff. His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad stated that Flag Day represents a national occasion that reflects our unity and solidarity in preserving the achievements and cultural and humanitarian gains of our nation.
It is also a time to renew our loyalty and commitment to our leadership and our determination to continue our work and dedication for the elevation and advancement of our homeland, ensuring that the UAE flag remains high among nations.
We take this cherished occasion to extend our congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to the members of the Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE.
He added, "Our flag symbolizes a journey filled with qualitative achievements and remarkable successes associated with the name of the UAE, and it stands for leadership and excellence across various fields of work, creativity, and innovation.
The Dubai Customs Department and all its employees are determined to contribute to this bright journey through dedicated and earnest work, boundless giving, and maintaining the successes achieved, ensuring sustainable development and solidifying the UAE's position and leadership among the most advanced, prosperous, and growing nations in the world."
Recent Stories
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Most markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting10 minutes ago
-
Trump rhetoric darkens, Harris vows Gaza peace in final hours10 minutes ago
-
Zelensky hails Sandu's election win in Moldova, urges 'united Europe'10 minutes ago
-
Bolivian ex-president accuses govt of ignoring dialogue offer50 minutes ago
-
Two Iran Guards killed in helicopter crash during combat: state media1 hour ago
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting1 hour ago
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting1 hour ago
-
Scholz hails pro-EU Moldovan president Sandu's poll win1 hour ago
-
Final US campaign blitz for Harris and Trump1 hour ago
-
Harris vows Gaza peace, Trump tone darkens in final hours2 hours ago
-
Austria's Alpine refuges and trails crumble as climate warms2 hours ago
-
'Nerves and adrenaline': EU top team in hearings spotlight2 hours ago