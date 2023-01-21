Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools and universities

Dubai Customs launched the Intellectual Property Award for Schools and Universities 2023

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2023) Dubai Customs launched the Intellectual Property Award for Schools and Universities 2023. The Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department dedicated the award this year to projects created and built by school and university students including smart training, awareness and communication applications. Standards and requirements of the nominated projects are specified in the award’s portfolio shared with the participants. Projects, in order to be shortlisted for the award, should be built by a team of students, and the idea should be novel.

The deadline to participate in the award is January 30, and submission of projects ends on April 10. The winners will be announced on April 26, in conjunction with the World Intellectual Property Day.

“We launched the first version of the Dubai Customs IP Award in 2007 as part of our plan to engage the society around the intellectual property cause and raise awareness on the importance of protecting its rights,” said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.

“It is imperative to engage the students and encourage them learn about the rights of their intellectual property.”

The nationwide award runs in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Around 31,000 students from 188 schools and 13 universities have participated in the Award since its launch in 2007.

Ozair pointed out that the IP Award aims to enhance knowledge on the importance of intellectual property rights and the hazards associated with counterfeit goods.

A specialized committee evaluates ideas and projects submitted to the Award. The Award targets school and college students of all age categories, and students of special needs (people of determination).